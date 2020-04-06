Helix Energy : Announces Fireside Chat

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (“Helix”) (NYSE: HLX) announced today that it will be hosting a fireside chat with Ian Macpherson, Managing Director, Equity Research Analyst at Simmons Energy – Piper Sandler, on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Central Daylight Time. Owen Kratz, Helix’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Scotty Sparks, Helix’s EVP and Chief Operating Officer, and Erik Staffeldt, Helix’s EVP and Chief Financial Officer, will be discussing with Mr. Macpherson multiple topics regarding the Company, its responses to current commodity pricing, the ongoing health pandemic and market’s reaction, and the Company’s operational and financial status. There will be no questions and answers from other participants during the fireside chat, but all stakeholders are welcome to listen by audio webcast or telephone.

Fireside Chat Information

The fireside chat will be audio webcast live from the “For the Investor” page of Helix’s website, www.HelixESG.com. Investors and other interested parties wishing to listen to the fireside chat via telephone may do so by dialing 1-800-684-3321 for participants in the United States and 1-303-223-4384 for international participants. The passcode is “Staffeldt.” A replay of the audio webcast will be available on Helix’s website at “For the Investor” by selecting the “Audio Archives” link beginning approximately two hours after the completion of the event.

About Helix

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an international offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations. For more information about Helix, please visit our website at www.HelixESG.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, any statements regarding the topics to be discussed on the fireside chat; our strategy; any statements regarding visibility and future utilization; any projections of financial items; any statements regarding future operations expenditures; any statements regarding the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding our ability to enter into and/or perform commercial contracts; any statements concerning developments; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; any statements of expectation or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the results and effects of COVID-19 and the recent oil price decline and actions by customers, suppliers and partners with respect thereto; market conditions; results from acquired properties; demand for our services; the performance of contracts by suppliers, customers and partners; actions by governmental and regulatory authorities; operating hazards and delays, which include delays in delivery, chartering or customer acceptance of assets or terms of their acceptance; our ultimate ability to realize current backlog; employee management issues; complexities of global political and economic developments; geologic risks; volatility of oil and gas prices and other risks described from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. We assume no obligation and do not intend to update these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their respective dates, except as required by the securities laws.

