HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC (HLX)
Helix Energy : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call Information

02/04/2019 | 06:10pm EST

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) will host a conference call to review its 2018 fourth quarter results on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (Central Time). Helix will issue a press release reporting its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter of 2018 prior to the conference call. After its issuance, a copy of the press release and associated slide presentation will be available on Helix's website, www.HelixESG.com, by clicking on "For The Investor" and choosing "Press Releases."

Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to listen to the conference call via an audio webcast from the “For The Investor” page of our website, www.HelixESG.com. Investors and other interested parties wishing to participate in the live teleconference may join by dialing 1-800-926-6734 for participants in the United States or 1-212-231-2939 for international participants. The passcode is "Staffeldt."

Investors and other interested parties will be able to obtain the conference call slide presentation prior to the conference call from our website at www.HelixESG.com by clicking on "For The Investor" and then choosing "Presentations." A replay of the webcast will be available at "For the Investor" by selecting the "Audio Archives" link beginning approximately two hours after the completion of the event.

About Helix

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an international offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations. For more information about Helix, please visit our website at www.HelixESG.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 737 M
EBIT 2018 44,9 M
Net income 2018 30,4 M
Debt 2018 174 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 32,58
P/E ratio 2019 24,42
EV / Sales 2018 1,63x
EV / Sales 2019 1,44x
Capitalization 1 028 M
Technical analysis trends HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 10,1 $
Spread / Average Target 46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Owen Eugene Kratz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William L. Transier Chairman
Scott Andrew Sparks Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Erik Staffeldt Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Leigh Beck Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC28.28%1 028
SCHLUMBERGER NV23.50%61 625
HALLIBURTON COMPANY20.84%28 139
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO13.26%25 201
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO16.38%11 466
TECHNIPFMC18.34%10 438
