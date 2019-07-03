Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc    HLX

HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC

(HLX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Helix Energy : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) will issue a press release reporting its second quarter results on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, after the close of business. The press release and associated slide presentation will be available on Helix's website.

Helix will review its second quarter results on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. (Central Time) via a live webcast and teleconference. The webcast will be available on our website, www.HelixESG.com, under "For the Investor." Investors and other interested parties wishing to dial in to the live teleconference may join by dialing 1-800-403-7802 for participants in the United States or 1-303-223-2699 for international participants. The passcode is "Staffeldt." A replay of the webcast will be available on our website under "For the Investor" by selecting the "Audio Archives" link beginning approximately two hours after the completion of the event.

About Helix

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an international offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations. For more information about Helix, please visit our website at www.HelixESG.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GRO
04:16pHELIX ENERGY : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conferenc..
BU
06/28HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, C..
AQ
06/02HELIX ENERGY : Acquires Aberdeen-Based Subsea Company
AQ
05/15HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Su..
AQ
05/03HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Re..
AQ
05/03HELIX ENERGY : Announces Executive Management Team Succession
BU
04/24HELIX ENERGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
04/23HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition..
AQ
04/22HELIX ENERGY : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/22HELIX ENERGY : Reports First Quarter 2019 Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 747 M
EBIT 2019 64,6 M
Net income 2019 45,1 M
Debt 2019 152 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 28,9x
P/E ratio 2020 19,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,92x
EV / Sales2020 1,50x
Capitalization 1 281 M
Chart HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 10,8  $
Last Close Price 8,61  $
Spread / Highest target 33,6%
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Owen Eugene Kratz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William L. Transier Chairman
Scott Andrew Sparks Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Erik Staffeldt Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Leigh Beck Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC61.55%1 281
SCHLUMBERGER NV8.98%54 269
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-14.79%19 796
BAKER HUGHES17.12%12 641
TECHNIPFMC28.60%11 245
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO-13.50%8 401
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About