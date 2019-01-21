Helix Energy : Secures P&A Work with Acquired Lease in GOM

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) announced today that it
has acquired from Marathon Oil Corporation (“Marathon Oil”) certain
operating depths associated with the Droshky Prospect on Green Canyon
Block 244, along with related infrastructure. As part of the
transaction, Helix will perform the required plug and abandonment
operations for which Marathon Oil will pay certain agreed upon amounts.
Owen Kratz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Helix, stated,
“This transaction represents the first instance of executing our
strategy to secure utilization for our assets in non-traditional ways
during this continuing challenging market period. We may see some
production revenues from the acquired property; however, the principal
driver for this transaction is asset utilization.”
About Helix
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is
an international offshore energy services company that provides
specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well
intervention and robotics operations. For more information about Helix,
please visit our website at www.HelixESG.com.
