HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC (HLX)
08/14 10:02:02 pm
9.22 USD   +1.77%
12:15aHELIX ENERGY : to Participate in Upcoming Event
BU
07/24HELIX ENERGY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/24HELIX ENERGY : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
BU
Helix Energy : to Participate in Upcoming Event

0
08/15/2018 | 12:15am CEST

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) announced today that it will participate in the 2018 Heikkinen Energy Conference in Houston, Texas at the St. Regis Hotel on Wednesday, August 15, 2018.

About Helix

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an international offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations. For more information about Helix, please visit our website at www.HelixEsg.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 742 M
EBIT 2018 47,8 M
Net income 2018 23,3 M
Debt 2018 188 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 50,28
P/E ratio 2019 29,76
EV / Sales 2018 2,13x
EV / Sales 2019 1,93x
Capitalization 1 397 M
Technical analysis trends HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 10,3 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Owen Eugene Kratz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William L. Transier Chairman
Scott Andrew Sparks Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Erik Staffeldt Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Leigh Beck Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC25.07%1 397
SCHLUMBERGER NV-2.00%91 407
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO9.83%38 204
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-14.18%36 903
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO27.26%17 539
TECHNIPFMC-4.18%13 635
