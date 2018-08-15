Helix Energy : to Participate in Upcoming Event

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) announced today that it will participate in the 2018 Heikkinen Energy Conference in Houston, Texas at the St. Regis Hotel on Wednesday, August 15, 2018.

About Helix

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an international offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations. For more information about Helix, please visit our website at www.HelixEsg.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180814005753/en/