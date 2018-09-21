Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc    HLX

HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC (HLX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Helix Energy : to Participate in Upcoming Event

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 10:16pm CEST

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) announced today that it will participate in the 2018 Johnson Rice Energy Conference in New Orleans, Louisiana, at the Ritz Carlton Hotel on Tuesday, September 25, 2018.

About Helix

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an international offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations. For more information about Helix, please visit our website at www.HelixEsg.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GRO
10:16pHELIX ENERGY : to Participate in Upcoming Event
BU
08/31HELIX ENERGY : to Present at the Barclays CEO Energy–Power Conference
BU
08/22HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (fo..
AQ
08/15HELIX ENERGY : to Participate in Upcoming Event
BU
07/25HELIX ENERGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
07/24HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC : Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. to Host Ea..
AC
07/24HELIX ENERGY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/24HELIX ENERGY : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
BU
07/23HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition..
AQ
07/18HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC : half-yearly earnings release
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/06Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) Presents At Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference.. 
08/20Look To Avoid Dril-Quip, For Now 
08/15HELIX ENERGY : Has It Gone Up Too High For Its Own Good? 
07/24Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (HLX) CEO Owen Kratz on Q2 2018 Results - .. 
07/24Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 740 M
EBIT 2018 47,8 M
Net income 2018 23,3 M
Debt 2018 184 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 54,33
P/E ratio 2019 30,57
EV / Sales 2018 2,21x
EV / Sales 2019 1,98x
Capitalization 1 450 M
Chart HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 10,6 $
Spread / Average Target 8,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Owen Eugene Kratz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William L. Transier Chairman
Scott Andrew Sparks Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Erik Staffeldt Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Leigh Beck Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC27.32%1 450
SCHLUMBERGER NV-8.64%85 220
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO3.89%35 686
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-18.03%35 539
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO23.40%16 414
TECHNIPFMC-0.35%14 162
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.