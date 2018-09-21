Helix Energy : to Participate in Upcoming Event

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) announced today that it will participate in the 2018 Johnson Rice Energy Conference in New Orleans, Louisiana, at the Ritz Carlton Hotel on Tuesday, September 25, 2018.

About Helix

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an international offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations. For more information about Helix, please visit our website at www.HelixEsg.com.

