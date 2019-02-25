Helix Energy : to Participate in Upcoming Events

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) announced today that it
will be participating in the upcoming following events:
-
Simmons Energy, a division of Piper Jaffray, 19th Annual
Energy Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel on
Thursday, February 28, 2019
-
Raymond James 40th Annual Institutional Investor Conference
in Orlando, Florida at the Windsor JW Marriott Grande Lakes Hotel on
Tuesday, March 5, 2019
-
Scotia Howard Weil 47th Annual Energy Conference in New
Orleans, Louisiana at The Roosevelt Hotel on Tuesday, March 26, 2019
Any investor presentation provided at the conferences will be publicly
available and may be accessed under the “For The Investor” section of
Helix’s website, www.HelixESG.com.
About Helix
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is
an international offshore energy services company that provides
specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well
intervention and robotics operations. For more information about Helix,
please visit our website at www.HelixESG.com.
