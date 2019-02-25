Helix Energy : to Participate in Upcoming Events

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) announced today that it will be participating in the upcoming following events:

Simmons Energy, a division of Piper Jaffray, 19 th Annual Energy Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel on Thursday, February 28, 2019

Raymond James 40 th Annual Institutional Investor Conference in Orlando, Florida at the Windsor JW Marriott Grande Lakes Hotel on Tuesday, March 5, 2019

Scotia Howard Weil 47th Annual Energy Conference in New Orleans, Louisiana at The Roosevelt Hotel on Tuesday, March 26, 2019

Any investor presentation provided at the conferences will be publicly available and may be accessed under the “For The Investor” section of Helix’s website, www.HelixESG.com.

About Helix

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an international offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations. For more information about Helix, please visit our website at www.HelixESG.com.

