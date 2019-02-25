Log in
HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC

(HLX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/25 04:01:24 pm
7.48 USD   +1.63%
06:01pHELIX ENERGY : to Participate in Upcoming Events
BU
02/19HELIX ENERGY : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/18HELIX ENERGY : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Helix Energy : to Participate in Upcoming Events

0
02/25/2019 | 06:01pm EST

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) announced today that it will be participating in the upcoming following events:

  • Simmons Energy, a division of Piper Jaffray, 19th Annual Energy Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel on Thursday, February 28, 2019
  • Raymond James 40th Annual Institutional Investor Conference in Orlando, Florida at the Windsor JW Marriott Grande Lakes Hotel on Tuesday, March 5, 2019
  • Scotia Howard Weil 47th Annual Energy Conference in New Orleans, Louisiana at The Roosevelt Hotel on Tuesday, March 26, 2019

Any investor presentation provided at the conferences will be publicly available and may be accessed under the “For The Investor” section of Helix’s website, www.HelixESG.com.

About Helix

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an international offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations. For more information about Helix, please visit our website at www.HelixESG.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 735 M
EBIT 2019 56,1 M
Net income 2019 42,6 M
Debt 2019 41,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 28,58
P/E ratio 2020 16,63
EV / Sales 2019 1,55x
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
Capitalization 1 095 M
Chart HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 10,1 $
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Owen Eugene Kratz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William L. Transier Chairman
Scott Andrew Sparks Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Erik Staffeldt Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Leigh Beck Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
