Helix Energy : to Participate in Upcoming Events

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) announced today that it will be participating in the following upcoming events:

Heikkinen 2019 Energy Conference in Houston, Texas at the St. Regis Hotel on Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York, New York at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel on Wednesday, September 4, 2019

Johnson Rice & Company 2019 Energy Conference in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Ritz Carlton Hotel on Wednesday, September 25, 2019

Any investor presentation provided at the conferences will be publicly available and may be accessed under the “Investors” section of Helix’s website, www.HelixESG.com.

