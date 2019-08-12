Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc    HLX

HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC

(HLX)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 08/12 04:00:32 pm
7.18 USD   -3.10%
04:17pHELIX ENERGY : to Participate in Upcoming Events
BU
08/05HELIX ENERGY : Announces Contract for New Q7000 Vessel
BU
07/29HELIX ENERGY : Appoints Amy Nelson as New Director
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Helix Energy : to Participate in Upcoming Events

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 04:17pm EDT

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) announced today that it will be participating in the following upcoming events:

  • Heikkinen 2019 Energy Conference in Houston, Texas at the St. Regis Hotel on Wednesday, August 14, 2019
  • Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York, New York at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel on Wednesday, September 4, 2019
  • Johnson Rice & Company 2019 Energy Conference in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Ritz Carlton Hotel on Wednesday, September 25, 2019

Any investor presentation provided at the conferences will be publicly available and may be accessed under the “Investors” section of Helix’s website, www.HelixESG.com.

About Helix

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an international offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations. For more information about Helix, please visit our website at www.HelixESG.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GRO
04:17pHELIX ENERGY : to Participate in Upcoming Events
BU
08/05HELIX ENERGY : Announces Contract for New Q7000 Vessel
BU
07/29HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Re..
AQ
07/29HELIX ENERGY : Appoints Amy Nelson as New Director
BU
07/26HELIX ENERGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
07/25HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition..
AQ
07/24HELIX ENERGY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/24HELIX ENERGY : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
07/03HELIX ENERGY : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conferenc..
BU
06/28HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, C..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 757 M
EBIT 2019 62,8 M
Net income 2019 43,9 M
Debt 2019 170 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 24,2x
P/E ratio 2020 17,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,68x
EV / Sales2020 1,29x
Capitalization 1 102 M
Chart HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GRO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 10,50  $
Last Close Price 7,41  $
Spread / Highest target 48,4%
Spread / Average Target 41,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Owen Eugene Kratz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William L. Transier Chairman
Scott Andrew Sparks Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Erik Staffeldt Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Leigh Beck Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC36.97%1 102
TOTAL ENERGY SERVICES INC-33.47%223 480
SCHLUMBERGER NV-4.30%47 755
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-26.56%17 098
BAKER HUGHES10.14%12 228
TECHNIPFMC25.13%10 939
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group