Helix TCS : Expands International Footprint to Europe

DENVER, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Helix TCS, Inc. (OTCQB: HLIX) (the "Company"), the leading provider of critical infrastructure services to the global legal cannabis industry, has further expanded its international footprint, with licensed cannabis cultivators and manufacturers in the United Kingdom using the industry-leading seed-to-sale tracking solution, BioTrackTHC.

The cannabis industry is rapidly globalizing, and by providing technology and services that are applicable to regulatory environments anywhere in the world, Helix is prepared to meet demand with an expanding suite of technology offerings. Helix has also established customer networks in Canada, Colombia, Jamaica, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as throughout the U.S., and recently strengthened their strategic reach with the addition of former President of Mexico, Vicente Fox Quesada , to the company's Board of Directors.

"As international markets develop and more countries create a legal cannabis industry, our technology and service solutions will continue to reach new markets quickly to meet the needs of businesses and regulators in any regulatory environment," said Zachary L. Venegas, Executive Chairman and CEO of Helix TCS, Inc. "We are very excited to see the progress of legal cannabis on the global stage and we look forward to continuing to play a vital role in enabling a transparent and secure supply chain."

Helix TCS, Inc. (OTCQB: HLIX) is a leading provider of ancillary services for the legal cannabis industry, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk. Through its proprietary technology suite and security services, Helix TCS provides comprehensive supply chain management, compliance tools, and asset protection for any license type in any regulated cannabis market. Helix TCS's products reach over 2,000 customer locations in 33 states and 6 countries and has processed over $18 billion in cannabis sales. For more information and to sign up for investor updates, visit us at www.helixtcs.com .

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: our ability to fund our operations and pay any outstanding debt; fluctuations in our financial results; general economic risks; the volatile nature of the market for our products and services and other factors that could impact our anticipated growth; our ability to manage our growth; changes in laws and regulations regarding the cannabis industry and service providers in the cannabis industry; reliance on key personnel; our ability to compete effectively; security and other risks associated with our business; intellectual property risks; and other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings. Helix TCS assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

