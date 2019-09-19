Helix TCS, Inc. Joins The Stock Day Podcast to Discuss Their Expansion Strategy

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Helix TCS, Inc. (OTCQB: HLIX) ("the Company"), a leading provider of critical infrastructure services, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk. CEO and President Zachary Venegas joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking Venegas about the Company's background and current projects. Venegas shared that the Company began with a strong focus on security and transport, but has since shifted its focus to provide technology solutions to the full cannabis vertical. The Company is now a leader in the cannabis infrastructure space with a robust offering of technology and data solutions. "We've grown well ahead of the industry's average growth," stated Venegas.

Venegas then gave insight into the future goals of the Company, explaining that they plan to expand their verticals depending on regulatory factors across the United States with a focus on digital compliance and business intelligence solutions. "We'll start to focus now on scale and organic growth," added Venegas, stating that the Company's current strategies are proving to be highly successful.

The conversation then turned to the challenges that businesses in the cannabis industry face. Venegas explained that the industry is most commonly challenged by an unstable regulatory environment, adding that shifting regulations make it difficult for companies in this space to grow. Beyond that, the cannabis industry commonly experiences capital restraints.

Jolly inquired about the data surrounding the cannabis industry, which is continually growing as the space advances. Venegas explained that data is critical to operating as effectively as possible, however it is also exceptionally important when it comes to marketing in the retail space. The importance of data also extends to growers and consumers. "Data across every vertical is critically important. It allows people to understand what they need to be producing, as well as when and how," explained Venegas, adding that accuracy is especially important in the cannabis space compared to other industries.

Jolly then asked about the upcoming challenges the cannabis industry will face in regards to legalization. Venegas shared that the industry has made great strides forward, but continues to lack uniform regulations. This is especially true when it comes to variations in law enforcement expectations across the country.

Venegas then explained that the Company has been careful to adapt to the shifting regulations as they operate in the emerging cannabis industry. "There are some companies that choose to operate in a grey area, however we have chosen not to take any of those chances,'' said Venegas. "We focus on businesses that are in a fully legal domain."

In response to why people should be paying attention to Helix, Venegas emphasized the diversity of the Company's business lines, and the impressive performance of each vertical as the Company expands.

