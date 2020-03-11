Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Helix TCS, Inc.    HLIX

HELIX TCS, INC.

(HLIX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Helix Technologies Accelerates Growth, Passes 100 Cannalytics Data Users

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 08:22am EDT

Denver, CO, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Helix Technologies, Inc, (OTCQB:HLIX) (the “Company”) the leading provider of critical infrastructure services to the legal cannabis industry, announced today that it has reached a significant milestone in the rollout of its “Cannalytics” Business Intelligence platform by reaching the “100-user milestone” just weeks ahead of adding powerful new feature sets to the platform, including additional robust, interactive displays, customer segmentation tools, and an updated user interface.  The announcement comes less than 90 days after the company unveiled the product at MJBizcon in Las Vegas.

The Cannalytics platform provides a sleek, web-based tool that allows operators to track the performance of all of their locations on one interface, with daily email alerts and powerful drill-down features that give business owners unprecedented insights into profit drivers.

Features include:

-By location and aggregate sales totals

-Powerful drill downs on customer and product data

-State level customer heat maps

-Employee performance reports

-Customer demographics data

-Automated daily emails

“We’ve worked very closely with the industry to design this product around their needs, and that’s driven the rapid adoption and tremendous feedback we’ve been getting,” said Garvis Toler, Helix’s President of Data Services.  “We went from zero to having a best-in-class product in less than a year and I expect that additional enhancements to our platform will be in the market soon.”

Schedule a Demo

About Helix Technologies, Inc.

Helix Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: HLIX) is the leading provider of critical infrastructure services, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk. Through its proprietary technology suite and security services, Helix Technologies provides comprehensive supply chain management, compliance tools, and asset protection for any license type in any regulated cannabis market.  While Helix provides services to the Cannabis and Hemp Industries, the Company does not deal directly with the plant or any derivative products. Helix Technologies’ products reach over 2,000 customer locations in 38 states and 8 countries and has processed over $20 billion in cannabis sales. For more information on Helix Technologies and to sign up for investor updates, visit us at www.helixtechnologies.com. and follow us on FacebookTwitter and LinkedIn. Sign up for the CannaPulse Newsletter for legislative changes, software updates and more.

Media Contact:
Colt Peterson
Helix Technologies, Inc.
303-324-1022
press@helixtechnologies.com

IR Contact:
Scott Ogur
Helix Technologies, Inc.
ir@helixtechnologies.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HELIX TCS, INC.
08:22aHelix Technologies Accelerates Growth, Passes 100 Cannalytics Data Users
GL
03/10HELIX TCS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statement..
AQ
03/03Helix Technologies Extends Contracts, Delivers New Products to States Across ..
GL
02/25HELIX TCS : Technologies Accelerates International Growth, Adds Clients in the N..
AQ
02/25Helix Technologies Accelerates International Growth, Adds Clients in the Neth..
GL
02/14HELIX TCS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Dire..
AQ
01/15Cannabis Software Company BioTrack Receives SOC 2 Type II Qualification
GL
01/08Helix Technologies' Biotrack Traceability System Processes Over $11 Million i..
GL
2019BioTrackTHC and I Heart Jane to Partner for Integration
GL
2019HELIX TCS : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
More news
Chart HELIX TCS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Helix TCS, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Zachary L. Venegas Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Grant Whitus Operations Director
Scott Matthew Ogur Chief Financial Officer & Director
Chase Beck Chief Technology Officer
Paul E. Hodges Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELIX TCS, INC.-58.48%18
CINTAS CORPORATION-0.25%27 849
TELEPERFORMANCE-4.23%13 844
EDENRED-8.79%11 563
RENTOKIL INITIAL3.38%11 159
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-16.73%10 147
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group