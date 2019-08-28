Log in
HELLA KGAA HUECK & CO.

(HLE)
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA successfully places EUR 500 million corporate bond on the market

08/28/2019 | 04:35am EDT

DGAP-News: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Bond/Issue of Debt
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA successfully places EUR 500 million corporate bond on the market

28.08.2019 / 10:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HELLA successfully places EUR 500 million corporate bond on the market

- Issue important component for refinancing the bond expiring in January 2020
- Term over 7 years until 26 January 2027; coupon of 0.5 percent
- Bond significantly oversubscribed

Lippstadt, 28 August 2019. The HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, one of the world's leading automotive suppliers for lighting and electronics, has successfully placed a corporate bond with a volume of EUR 500 million and a term of over seven years on the capital market. The coupon on the bond, which matures on 26 January 2027, is 0.5 percent. HELLA has thus secured attractive long-term conditions on the financing markets. The cash inflow mainly serves to refinance the bond in the amount of EUR 500 million that expires in January 2020.

"The new bond is an integral part of our sustainable financing strategy," said HELLA CFO Bernard Schäferbarthold. "This has further strengthened our balance sheet. On this basis, we are well equipped to continue investing consistently in future-oriented topics along the major automotive trends and to strengthen our position as a technology leader."

The transaction met with great interest from renowned national and international institutional investors. The order book was oversubscribed several times. The current issue was accompanied by Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, LBBW and UniCredit.

In addition to the bond that has now been issued and the one that will expire in a few months, HELLA has a further capital market bond with a volume of EUR 300 million and a term until 2024.


Please note:
This text and corresponding photo material can also be found in our press database at:
www.hella.com/press

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Lippstadt: HELLA is a global, family-owned company, listed on the stock exchange, with over 125 locations in some 35 countries. With sales of EUR 7.0 billion in the fiscal year 2018/2019 and 39,000 employees, HELLA is one of the leading automotive suppliers. HELLA specializes in innovative lighting systems and vehicle electronics and has been an important partner to the automotive industry and aftermarket for more than a century. Furthermore, in its Special Applications segment, HELLA develops, manufactures and sells lighting and electronic products for specialist vehicles.

For additional information please contact:
Dr. Markus Richter
Company spokesman
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rixbecker Straße 75
59552 Lippstadt, Germany
Germany
Phone: +49 2941 38-7545
Fax: +49 2941 38-477545
Markus.Richter@hella.com
www.hella.com


28.08.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rixbecker Str. 75
59552 Lippstadt
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2941 38-7125
Fax: +49 (0)2941 38-6647
E-mail: Investor.Relations@hella.com
Internet: www.hella.de/ir
ISIN: DE000A13SX22
WKN: A13SX2
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 864419

 
End of News DGAP News Service

864419  28.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=864419&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
