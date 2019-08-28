DGAP-News: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Bond/Issue of Debt

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA successfully places EUR 500 million corporate bond on the market



28.08.2019 / 10:30

HELLA successfully places EUR 500 million corporate bond on the market



- Issue important component for refinancing the bond expiring in January 2020

- Term over 7 years until 26 January 2027; coupon of 0.5 percent

- Bond significantly oversubscribed

Lippstadt, 28 August 2019. The HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, one of the world's leading automotive suppliers for lighting and electronics, has successfully placed a corporate bond with a volume of EUR 500 million and a term of over seven years on the capital market. The coupon on the bond, which matures on 26 January 2027, is 0.5 percent. HELLA has thus secured attractive long-term conditions on the financing markets. The cash inflow mainly serves to refinance the bond in the amount of EUR 500 million that expires in January 2020.

"The new bond is an integral part of our sustainable financing strategy," said HELLA CFO Bernard Schäferbarthold. "This has further strengthened our balance sheet. On this basis, we are well equipped to continue investing consistently in future-oriented topics along the major automotive trends and to strengthen our position as a technology leader."

The transaction met with great interest from renowned national and international institutional investors. The order book was oversubscribed several times. The current issue was accompanied by Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, LBBW and UniCredit.

In addition to the bond that has now been issued and the one that will expire in a few months, HELLA has a further capital market bond with a volume of EUR 300 million and a term until 2024.



