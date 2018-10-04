HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: August 09, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 09, 2019 German: https://www.hella.com/hella-com/de/Geschaeftsbericht-und-Jahresabschluss-8740.html English: https://www.hella.com/hella-com/en/Annual-Report-and-Consolidated-Financial-8740.html

