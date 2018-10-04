Log in
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

10/04/2018 | 11:25am CEST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

04.10.2018 / 11:19
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3) Date of disclosure / German: April 11, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: April 11, 2019 German: https://www.hella.com/hella-com/de/Quartalsmitteilungen-und-8741.html English: https://www.hella.com/hella-com/en/Quarterly-statements-and-reports-8741.html


04.10.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rixbecker Str. 75
59552 Lippstadt
Germany
Internet: www.hella.de/ir

 
End of News DGAP News Service

730193  04.10.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=730193&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
