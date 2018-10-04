DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



04.10.2018 / 11:19

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3) Date of disclosure / German: April 11, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: April 11, 2019 German: https://www.hella.com/hella-com/de/Quartalsmitteilungen-und-8741.html English: https://www.hella.com/hella-com/en/Quarterly-statements-and-reports-8741.html

