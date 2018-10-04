|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
04.10.2018 / 11:19
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :
Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Date of disclosure / German: April 11, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: April 11, 2019
German: https://www.hella.com/hella-com/de/Quartalsmitteilungen-und-8741.html
English: https://www.hella.com/hella-com/en/Quarterly-statements-and-reports-8741.html
04.10.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de