Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Hellenic Exchanges    EXAE   GRS395363005

HELLENIC EXCHANGES

(EXAE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Athens Stock Exchange - 05/25 10:10:06 am
3.45 EUR   +2.22%
02:18pHELLENIC EXCHANGES : 1st Quarter 2020 financial results
PU
05/20HELLENIC EXCHANGES : quaterly earnings release
05/19Six EU states to scrap bans on short-selling shares as volatility eases
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hellenic Exchanges : 1st Quarter 2020 financial results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 02:18pm EDT

Download the press release in pdf format

Press Release

1st quarter 2019 financial results1st Quarter 2020 financial results

€1.55m net after tax profits

25 May 2020 - In the 1st quarter of 2020 the Average Daily Value of Transactions (ADTV) was €84.8, increased by 84.5% compared to the 1st quarter of 2019 (€46.0m).

The Athens Stock Exchange General Index dropped by 22.6% in the 1st quarter of 2020 compared to the end of the corresponding period last year. On the other hand, the average capitalization of the Greek capital market increased by 12.9% compared to the average capitalization of the 1st quarter of 2019 (€54.9 billion vs. €48.6bn).

Hence, in the 1st quarter of 2020 total revenue of the Group was €7.8m compared to €5.9m in the 1st quarter of 2019, increased by 31.8%. This change is mainly due to the increase in trading activity.

Total operating expenses including ancillary services in the 1st quarter of 2020 were €4.4m compared to €3.8m in the 1st quarter of 2019, increased by 15.4%. It is noted that the change is mainly due to personnel remuneration combined with the strengthening of the management structure at the beginning of the year, the donation of the Group to assist the national health system to deal with COVID-19, as well as the fees paid to the Hellenic Capital Market Commission by the subsidiary ATHEXCSD to obtain a license under CSDR.

As a result, the Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) in the 1st quarter of 2020 were €3.05m, increased by 75.7% compared to €1.7m in the 1st quarter of 2019.

The significant increase in revenue resulted in Earnings Before Taxes (EBT) in the 1st quarter of 2020 amounting to €2.0m vs. €0.9m in the 1st quarter of 2019, increased by 129%. In the 1st quarter of 2020, the consolidated net after tax profits of the Group amounted to €1.6m vs. €0.6m in the 1st quarter of 2019, increased by 169%, while earnings per share were €0.03 and €0.013 respectively.

Based on the guideline for the Alternative Performance Measures (APMs) published by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the adjusted net earnings per share were €0.026 compared to €0.010 in the corresponding period last year.

Information on the actions of the Group regarding COVID-19

The Group continues to operate smoothly as Management has taken the necessary measures to limit the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to the extent that there is no material uncertainty regarding the continued operation of the Group. In this framework, by utilizing its technological infrastructure, the Group has created a strong crisis response mechanism.

The results of the 1st quarter of the year are significantly improved compared to those of the corresponding 1st quarter of 2019, since market statistics were particularly good compared to the significantly lower ones in the corresponding period last year. However, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ADTV of the 2nd quarter is significantly lower, and the average capitalization is at 3-year lows. In conclusion, for the remaining quarters of the year the rate of increase in the earnings is expected to be significantly lower, since in addition the data from the corresponding quarters of 2019 were significantly better compared to the 1st quarter of that year.

The financial statements of the Group and the Company are posted on the Company's website (www.athexgroup.gr).

Disclaimer

Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange SA published this content on 25 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 18:17:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HELLENIC EXCHANGES
02:18pHELLENIC EXCHANGES : 1st Quarter 2020 financial results
PU
05/20HELLENIC EXCHANGES : quaterly earnings release
05/19Six EU states to scrap bans on short-selling shares as volatility eases
RE
05/18Six EU states to scrap bans on short-selling shares as volatility eases
RE
03/30HELLENIC EXCHANGES : Athens Exchange Group 2019 financial results
PU
03/20HELLENIC EXCHANGES : Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - ..
PU
03/18HELLENIC EXCHANGES : Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - ..
PU
03/13HELLENIC EXCHANGES : Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - ..
PU
03/11HELLENIC EXCHANGES : Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - ..
PU
03/11HELLENIC EXCHANGES : Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - ..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 32,1 M
EBIT 2020 7,79 M
Net income 2020 4,80 M
Finance 2020 70,4 M
Yield 2020 4,15%
P/E ratio 2020 42,2x
P/E ratio 2021 19,5x
EV / Sales2020 4,16x
EV / Sales2021 3,55x
Capitalization 204 M
Chart HELLENIC EXCHANGES
Duration : Period :
Hellenic Exchanges Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELLENIC EXCHANGES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 4,70 €
Last Close Price 3,38 €
Spread / Highest target 51,1%
Spread / Average Target 39,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Socrates G. Lazaridis Vice Chairman, CEO & Executive Director
George P. Handjinicolaou Chairman
Dimitris T. Karaiskakis Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Vasilis Govaris Chief Financial Officer
Dimitris Gardelis Director-Information Technology Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELLENIC EXCHANGES-27.18%222
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.1.32%51 313
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED2.37%42 227
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC8.80%36 048
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG7.42%30 082
NASDAQ7.69%18 924
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group