Hellenic Exchanges : Nine month 2019 financial results

Nine month 2018 financial results

€5.9m net after tax profits

25 November 2019 - In the nine months (9M) of 2019, the consolidated net after tax profits of the Group amounted to €5.9m vs. €2.3m in 9Μ 2018, increased by 157%. After the adjustments for the value of the securities portfolio, the net earnings per share (EPS) in 9M 2019 were €0.116 compared to €0.029 over the corresponding period last year. Based on the guideline for the Alternative Performance Measures (APMs), the adjusted net earnings per share were €0.098 compared to €0.038 over the corresponding period last year.

In 9M 2019, total revenue of the Group was €24.6m vs. €19.2m in 9M 2018, increased by 28.7%.

Total operating expenses including ancillary services of the Group in 9M 2019 decreased by 0.6% to €13.5m compared to €13.6m in 9M 2018, while the consolidated Earnings Before Tax (EBT) amounted to €8.3m vs. €3.4m, increased by 146%, due to the support for corporate actions by listed companies.

The average daily traded value was €67.2m compared to €57.4m over the corresponding period last year, a 17.0% increase. The average capitalization of the Greek capital market shows a gradual improvement in 2019, while overall in 9M 2019 it dropped by 1.3% compared to 9M 2018 (€53.6bn vs. €54.3bn).

The Athens Exchange General Index closed on 30.09.2019 at 868.4 points, up 25.6% compared to the close at the end of 9Μ 2018 (691.7 points). Market liquidity, as measured by turnover velocity, increased to 31.3% in 9Μ 2019 from 26.4% in 9Μ 2018, while average daily volume was 34.1m shares compared to 38.7m shares (11.9% drop) over the corresponding period last year.

In the derivatives market, trading and clearing revenue increased by 6.3%. The average daily number of contracts dropped by 20.1% (45.7 thousand vs. 57.2 thousand), while the average daily nominal value dropped by 3.8%.

