Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Hellenic Exchanges    EXAE   GRS395363005

HELLENIC EXCHANGES

(EXAE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hellenic Exchanges : Nine month 2019 financial results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 02:13pm EST

Download the press release in pdf format

Press Release

Nine month 2018 financial results

€5.9m net after tax profits

25 November 2019 - In the nine months (9M) of 2019, the consolidated net after tax profits of the Group amounted to €5.9m vs. €2.3m in 9Μ 2018, increased by 157%. After the adjustments for the value of the securities portfolio, the net earnings per share (EPS) in 9M 2019 were €0.116 compared to €0.029 over the corresponding period last year. Based on the guideline for the Alternative Performance Measures (APMs), the adjusted net earnings per share were €0.098 compared to €0.038 over the corresponding period last year.

In 9M 2019, total revenue of the Group was €24.6m vs. €19.2m in 9M 2018, increased by 28.7%.

Total operating expenses including ancillary services of the Group in 9M 2019 decreased by 0.6% to €13.5m compared to €13.6m in 9M 2018, while the consolidated Earnings Before Tax (EBT) amounted to €8.3m vs. €3.4m, increased by 146%, due to the support for corporate actions by listed companies.

The average daily traded value was €67.2m compared to €57.4m over the corresponding period last year, a 17.0% increase. The average capitalization of the Greek capital market shows a gradual improvement in 2019, while overall in 9M 2019 it dropped by 1.3% compared to 9M 2018 (€53.6bn vs. €54.3bn).

The Athens Exchange General Index closed on 30.09.2019 at 868.4 points, up 25.6% compared to the close at the end of 9Μ 2018 (691.7 points). Market liquidity, as measured by turnover velocity, increased to 31.3% in 9Μ 2019 from 26.4% in 9Μ 2018, while average daily volume was 34.1m shares compared to 38.7m shares (11.9% drop) over the corresponding period last year.

In the derivatives market, trading and clearing revenue increased by 6.3%. The average daily number of contracts dropped by 20.1% (45.7 thousand vs. 57.2 thousand), while the average daily nominal value dropped by 3.8%.
The financial statements of the Group and the Company are posted on the Company's website (www.athexgroup.gr).

Disclaimer

Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange SA published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 19:12:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HELLENIC EXCHANGES
02:13pHELLENIC EXCHANGES : Nine month 2019 financial results
PU
01:43pHELLENIC EXCHANGES : Athens Exchange Group Nine month 2019 financial results - E..
PU
11/21HELLENIC EXCHANGES : Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - ..
PU
11/20HELLENIC EXCHANGES - ATHENS STOCK EX : quaterly earnings release
11/08HELLENIC EXCHANGES : Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - ..
PU
11/04HELLENIC EXCHANGES : Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - ..
PU
10/30HELLENIC EXCHANGES : Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - ..
PU
10/17HELLENIC EXCHANGES : Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - ..
PU
10/17HELLENIC EXCHANGES : Transactions by National Bank of Greece (regulated informat..
PU
10/14HELLENIC EXCHANGES : Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - ..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 30,2 M
EBIT 2019 6,37 M
Net income 2019 4,70 M
Finance 2019 69,6 M
Yield 2019 3,19%
P/E ratio 2019 52,0x
P/E ratio 2020 32,5x
EV / Sales2019 6,74x
EV / Sales2020 5,86x
Capitalization 273 M
Chart HELLENIC EXCHANGES
Duration : Period :
Hellenic Exchanges Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELLENIC EXCHANGES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 4,93  €
Last Close Price 4,53  €
Spread / Highest target 21,4%
Spread / Average Target 8,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Socrates G. Lazaridis Vice Chairman, CEO & Executive Director
George P. Handjinicolaou Chairman
Dimitris T. Karaiskakis Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Vasilis Govaris Chief Financial Officer
Dimitris Gardelis Director-Information Technology Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELLENIC EXCHANGES22.43%301
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.24.45%52 205
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED7.52%39 522
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC68.34%30 621
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG30.30%27 643
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%24 187
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group