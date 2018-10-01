Log in
Hellenic Exchanges : Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - Law 3556/2007) - 01 October 2018

10/01/2018 | 05:16pm CEST

Announcement

Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - Law 3556/2007)

01 October 2018 - Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to Laws 3556/2007 and 3606/2007, that Eurobank Equities notified it that it carried ot the following transactions:

No Date of notification to ATHEX Transaction date Type Quantity Financial instrument Total value (euro)
1 28.09.2018 27.09.2018 Buy 198 EXAE common stock 883.86
2 28.09.2018 27.09.2018 Sell 97 EXAE common stock 431.65
3 01.10.2018 28.09.2018 Buy 195 EXAE common stock 862.88
4 01.10.2018 28.09.2018 Sell 1,392 EXAE common stock 6,101.29

Eurobank Equities carried out these transactions in its capacity as market maker in the derivates market in future contracts havign the company's share (stock symbol: EXAE) as underlying security.

The notification by Eurobank Equities to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Konstantinos Vassiliou is a non-executive member of the Eurobank Equities Board of Directors, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340.2005).

Disclaimer

Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange SA published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 15:16:03 UTC
