Hellenic Exchanges : Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - Law 3556/2007) - 03 September 2018

Announcement

Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - Law 3556/2007)

03 September 2018 - Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to Laws 3556/2007 and 3606/2007, that Eurobank Equities notified it that it carried ot the following transactions:

No Date of notification to ATHEX Transaction date Type Quantity Financial instrument Total value (euro) 1 30.08.2018 29.08.2018 Sell 309 EXAE common stock 1,391.02 2 30.08.2018 29.08.2018 Buy 3 EXAE Future 1,343.00

Eurobank Equities carried out these transactions in its capacity as market maker in the derivates market in future contracts havign the company's share (stock symbol: EXAE) as underlying security.

The notification by Eurobank Equities to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Konstantinos Vassiliou is a non-executive member of the Eurobank Equities Board of Directors, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340.2005).