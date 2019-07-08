Log in
HELLENIC EXCHANGES

(EXAE)
Hellenic Exchanges : Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - Law 3556/2007) - 08 July 2019

07/08/2019 | 04:30pm EDT

Announcement

Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - Law 3556/2007)

08 July 2019 - Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to Laws 3556/2007 and 3606/2007, that Eurobank Equities notified it that it carried out the following transactions:
No Date of notification to ATHEX Transaction date Type Quantity Financial instrument Total value (euro)
1 04.07.2019 03.07.2019 Buy 7,500 EXAE common stock 38,233.11
2 04.07.2019 03.07.2019 Sell 75 EXAE future 38,681.00
3 05.07.2019 04.07.2019 Buy 7,179 EXAE common stock 37,045.95
4 05.07.2019 04.07.2019 Sell 59 EXAE future 30,798.00

Eurobank Equities carried out these transactions in its capacity as market maker in the derivates market in future contracts havign the company's share (stock symbol: EXAE) as underlying security.

The notification by Eurobank Equities to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Konstantinos Vassiliou is a non-executive member of the Eurobank Equities Board of Directors, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340.2005).

Disclaimer

Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange SA published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 20:27:03 UTC
