Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Hellenic Exchanges    EXAE   GRS395363005

HELLENIC EXCHANGES

(EXAE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hellenic Exchanges : Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - Law 3556/2007) - 12 June 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 02:54am EDT

Download the announcement in pdf format

Announcement

Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - Law 3556/2007)

12 June 2019 - Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to Laws 3556/2007 and 3606/2007, that Eurobank Equities notified it that it carried out the following transactions:
No Date of notification to ATHEX Transaction date Type Quantity Financial instrument Total value (euro)
1 10.06.2019 07.06.2019 Buy 292 EXAE common stock 1,374.16
2 10.06.2019 07.06.2019 Sell 500 EXAE common stock 2,360.00
3 10.06.2019 07.06.2019 Buy 5 EXAE future 2,355.00
4 10.06.2019 07.06.2019 Sell 1 EXAE future 469.00
5 11.06.2019 10.06.2019 Buy 6,808 EXAE common stock 33,055.02
6 11.06.2019 10.06.2019 Sell 22 EXAE future 10,717.00

Eurobank Equities carried out these transactions in its capacity as market maker in the derivates market in future contracts havign the company's share (stock symbol: EXAE) as underlying security.

The notification by Eurobank Equities to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Konstantinos Vassiliou is a non-executive member of the Eurobank Equities Board of Directors, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340.2005).

Disclaimer

Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange SA published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 06:53:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HELLENIC EXCHANGES
02:54aHELLENIC EXCHANGES : Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - ..
PU
06/10HELLENIC EXCHANGES : Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - ..
PU
06/05HELLENIC EXCHANGES : Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - ..
PU
06/05HELLENIC EXCHANGES : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/30HELLENIC EXCHANGES : Formation of the Board of Directors in a Body
PU
05/30HELLENIC EXCHANGES : Dividend for fiscal year 2018
PU
05/30HELLENIC EXCHANGES : Decisions of the 18th Annual General Meeting
PU
05/27HELLENIC EXCHANGES : Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - ..
PU
05/17HELLENIC EXCHANGES : Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - ..
PU
05/16HELLENIC EXCHANGES : Transactions by National Bank of Greece (regulated informat..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 27,8 M
EBIT 2019 5,90 M
Net income 2019 4,00 M
Finance 2019 85,0 M
Yield 2019 1,71%
P/E ratio 2019 58,75
P/E ratio 2020 47,00
EV / Sales 2019 7,14x
EV / Sales 2020 6,00x
Capitalization 284 M
Chart HELLENIC EXCHANGES
Duration : Period :
Hellenic Exchanges Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELLENIC EXCHANGES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 4,53 €
Spread / Average Target -3,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Socrates G. Lazaridis Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
George P. Handjinicolaou Chairman
Dimitris T. Karaiskakis Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Vasilis Govaris Chief Financial Officer
Dimitris Gardelis Head-Information Technology Development Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELLENIC EXCHANGES30.81%333
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC14.27%46 530
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED15.84%39 570
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG20.96%26 372
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE34.12%23 483
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.0.00%20 880
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About