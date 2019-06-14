Hellenic Exchanges : Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - Law 3556/2007) - 14 June 2019

Download the announcement in pdf format

Announcement

Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - Law 3556/2007)

14 June 2019 - Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to Laws 3556/2007 and 3606/2007, that Eurobank Equities notified it that it carried out the following transactions:

No Date of notification to ATHEX Transaction date Type Quantity Financial instrument Total value (euro) 1 12.06.2019 11.06.2019 Buy 4,199 EXAE common stock 20,466.68 2 13.06.2019 12.06.2019 Buy 500 EXAE common stock 2,422.50 3 13.06.2019 12.06.2019 Sell 500 EXAE common stock 2,385.00 4 13.06.2019 12.06.2019 Sell 500 EXAE common stock 2,420.00 5 13.06.2019 12.06.2019 Buy 5 EXAE future 2,385.00

Eurobank Equities carried out these transactions in its capacity as market maker in the derivates market in future contracts havign the company's share (stock symbol: EXAE) as underlying security.

The notification by Eurobank Equities to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Konstantinos Vassiliou is a non-executive member of the Eurobank Equities Board of Directors, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340.2005).