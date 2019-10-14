Log in
HELLENIC EXCHANGES

(EXAE)
Hellenic Exchanges : Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - Law 3556/2007) - 14 October 2019

0
10/14/2019

Download the announcement in pdf format

Announcement

Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - Law 3556/2007)

14 October 2019 - Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to Laws 3556/2007 and 3606/2007, that Eurobank Equities notified it that it carried out the following transactions:
No Date of notification to ATHEX Transaction date Type Quantity Financial instrument Total value (euro)
1 11.10.2019 10.10.2019 Buy 195 EXAE common stock 871,42
2 14.10.2019 11.10.2019 Buy 204 EXAE common stock 911,88
3 14.10.2019 11.10.2019 Sell 39 EXAE common stock 173,94
4 14.10.2019 11.10.2019 Buy 2 EXAE future 920,04

Eurobank Equities carried out these transactions in its capacity as market maker in the derivates market in future contracts havign the company's share (stock symbol: EXAE) as underlying security.

The notification by Eurobank Equities to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Konstantinos Vassiliou is a non-executive member of the Eurobank Equities Board of Directors, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340.2005).

Disclaimer

Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange SA published this content on 14 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2019 14:45:07 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 29,7 M
EBIT 2019 6,11 M
Net income 2019 4,70 M
Finance 2019 71,0 M
Yield 2019 2,28%
P/E ratio 2019 49,6x
P/E ratio 2020 29,8x
EV / Sales2019 6,68x
EV / Sales2020 5,60x
Capitalization 270 M
Managers
NameTitle
Socrates G. Lazaridis Vice Chairman, CEO & Executive Director
George P. Handjinicolaou Chairman
Dimitris T. Karaiskakis Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Vasilis Govaris Chief Financial Officer
Dimitris Gardelis Director-Information Technology Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELLENIC EXCHANGES20.27%298
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.24.70%52 645
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED3.76%38 045
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG35.21%28 741
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%22 534
NASDAQ21.75%16 355
