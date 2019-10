Hellenic Exchanges : Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - Law 3556/2007) - 14 October 2019

Download the announcement in pdf format

Announcement

Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - Law 3556/2007)

14 October 2019 - Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to Laws 3556/2007 and 3606/2007, that Eurobank Equities notified it that it carried out the following transactions:

No Date of notification to ATHEX Transaction date Type Quantity Financial instrument Total value (euro) 1 11.10.2019 10.10.2019 Buy 195 EXAE common stock 871,42 2 14.10.2019 11.10.2019 Buy 204 EXAE common stock 911,88 3 14.10.2019 11.10.2019 Sell 39 EXAE common stock 173,94 4 14.10.2019 11.10.2019 Buy 2 EXAE future 920,04

Eurobank Equities carried out these transactions in its capacity as market maker in the derivates market in future contracts havign the company's share (stock symbol: EXAE) as underlying security.

The notification by Eurobank Equities to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Konstantinos Vassiliou is a non-executive member of the Eurobank Equities Board of Directors, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340.2005).