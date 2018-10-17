Hellenic Exchanges : Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - Law 3556/2007) - 17 October 2018

Download the announcement in pdf format

Announcement

Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - Law 3556/2007)

17 October 2018 - Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to Laws 3556/2007 and 3606/2007, that Eurobank Equities notified it that it carried ot the following transactions:

No Date of notification to ATHEX Transaction date Type Quantity Financial instrument Total value (euro) 1 16.10.2018 15.10.2018 Sell 645 EXAE common stock 2,732.74 2 17.10.2018 16.10.2018 Buy 100 EXAE common stock 418.5 3 17.10.2018 16.10.2018 Sell 166 EXAE common stock 694.71 4 17.10.2018 16.10.2018 Sell 4 EXAE future 1,699.00

Eurobank Equities carried out these transactions in its capacity as market maker in the derivates market in future contracts havign the company's share (stock symbol: EXAE) as underlying security.

The notification by Eurobank Equities to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Konstantinos Vassiliou is a non-executive member of the Eurobank Equities Board of Directors, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340.2005).