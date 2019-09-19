Hellenic Exchanges : Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - Law 3556/2007) - 19 September 2019

Download the announcement in pdf format

Announcement

Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - Law 3556/2007)

19 September 2019 - Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to Laws 3556/2007 and 3606/2007, that Eurobank Equities notified it that it carried out the following transactions:

No Date of notification to ATHEX Transaction date Type Quantity Financial instrument Total value (euro) 1 17.09.2019 16.09.2019 Sell 1,730 EXAE common stock 8,241.35 2 17.09.2019 16.09.2019 Buy 94 EXAE future 45,551.16 3 17.09.2019 16.09.2019 Sell 80 EXAE future 39,249.60 4 18.09.2019 17.09.2019 Buy 918 EXAE common stock 4,305.42 5 18.09.2019 17.09.2019 Sell 448 EXAE common stock 2,102.22 6 18.09.2019 17.09.2019 Buy 161 EXAE future 76,571.40 7 18.09.2019 17.09.2019 Sell 171 EXAE future 82,248.72

Eurobank Equities carried out these transactions in its capacity as market maker in the derivates market in future contracts havign the company's share (stock symbol: EXAE) as underlying security.

The notification by Eurobank Equities to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Konstantinos Vassiliou is a non-executive member of the Eurobank Equities Board of Directors, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340.2005).