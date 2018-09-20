Hellenic Exchanges : Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - Law 3556/2007) - 20 September 2018

Download the announcement in pdf format
Announcement
Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - Law 3556/2007)
20 September 2018 - Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to Laws 3556/2007 and 3606/2007, that Eurobank Equities notified it that it carried ot the following transactions:
Eurobank Equities carried out these transactions in its capacity as market maker in the derivates market in future contracts havign the company's share (stock symbol: EXAE) as underlying security.
|
α/α
|
Ημερομηνία γνωστοποίησης στην ATHEX
|
Ημερομηνία συναλλαγής
|
Είδος συναλ.
|
Ποσότητα
|
Χρηματοπιστωτικό μέσο
|
Συνολική αξία (ευρώ)
|
1
|
18.09.2018
|
17.09.2018
|
Πώληση
|
1.160
|
Μετοχές ΕΧΑΕ (κο)
|
4.897,55
|
2
|
18.09.2018
|
17.09.2018
|
Αγορά
|
5
|
ΣΜΕ ΕΧΑΕ
|
2.173,30
|
3
|
18.09.2018
|
17.09.2018
|
Πώληση
|
7
|
ΣΜΕ ΕΧΑΕ
|
2.979,00
|
4
|
19.09.2018
|
18.09.2018
|
Αγορά
|
800
|
Μετοχές ΕΧΑΕ (κο)
|
3.392,89
|
5
|
19.09.2018
|
18.09.2018
|
Πώληση
|
1.462
|
Μετοχές ΕΧΑΕ (κο)
|
6.212,03
|
6
|
19.09.2018
|
18.09.2018
|
Πώληση
|
13
|
ΣΜΕ ΕΧΑΕ
|
5.577,00
The notification by Eurobank Equities to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Konstantinos Vassiliou is a non-executive member of the Eurobank Equities Board of Directors, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340.2005).
Disclaimer
Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange SA published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 06:37:02 UTC