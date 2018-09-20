Hellenic Exchanges : Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - Law 3556/2007) - 20 September 2018

Download the announcement in pdf format

Announcement

Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - Law 3556/2007)

20 September 2018 - Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to Laws 3556/2007 and 3606/2007, that Eurobank Equities notified it that it carried ot the following transactions:

α/α Ημερομηνία γνωστοποίησης στην ATHEX Ημερομηνία συναλλαγής Είδος συναλ. Ποσότητα Χρηματοπιστωτικό μέσο Συνολική αξία (ευρώ) 1 18.09.2018 17.09.2018 Πώληση 1.160 Μετοχές ΕΧΑΕ (κο) 4.897,55 2 18.09.2018 17.09.2018 Αγορά 5 ΣΜΕ ΕΧΑΕ 2.173,30 3 18.09.2018 17.09.2018 Πώληση 7 ΣΜΕ ΕΧΑΕ 2.979,00 4 19.09.2018 18.09.2018 Αγορά 800 Μετοχές ΕΧΑΕ (κο) 3.392,89 5 19.09.2018 18.09.2018 Πώληση 1.462 Μετοχές ΕΧΑΕ (κο) 6.212,03 6 19.09.2018 18.09.2018 Πώληση 13 ΣΜΕ ΕΧΑΕ 5.577,00

Eurobank Equities carried out these transactions in its capacity as market maker in the derivates market in future contracts havign the company's share (stock symbol: EXAE) as underlying security.

The notification by Eurobank Equities to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Konstantinos Vassiliou is a non-executive member of the Eurobank Equities Board of Directors, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340.2005).