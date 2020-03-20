Hellenic Exchanges : Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - Law 3556/2007) - 20 March 2020

Download the announcement in pdf format

Announcement

20

2020 - Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to Laws 3556/2007 and 3606/2007, that Eurobank Equities notified it that it carried out the following transactions:

No Date of notification to ATHEX Trαnsaction date Type Quantity Financial instrument Total value (euro) 1 19.03.2020 18.03.2020 Sell 1,600 EXAE common stock 4,257.50 2 19.03.2020 18.03.2020 Buy 1,000 EXAE common stock 2,665.00 3 19.03.2020 18.03.2020 Buy 36 EXAE future 9,560.00 4 19.03.2020 18.03.2020 Sell 5 EXAE future 1,320.00 5 19.03.2020 18.03.2020 Sell 20 EXAE future 5,394.00 6 20.03.2020 19.03.2020 Sell 1,2 EXAE common stock 3,444.50 7 20.03.2020 19.03.2020 Buy 240 EXAE common stock 663.36 8 20.03.2020 19.03.2020 Buy 82 EXAE future 23,275.00 9 20.03.2020 19.03.2020 Sell 75 EXAE future 21,602.20

Eurobank Equities carried out these transactions in its capacity as market maker in the derivates market in future contracts havign the company's share (stock symbol: EXAE) as underlying security.

The notification by Eurobank Equities to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Konstantinos Vassiliou is a non-executive member of the Eurobank Equities Board of Directors, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340.2005).