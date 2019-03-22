Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Hellenic Exchanges    EXAE   GRS395363005

HELLENIC EXCHANGES

(EXAE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hellenic Exchanges : Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - Law 3556/2007) - 22 March 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 11:40am EDT

Download the announcement in pdf format

Announcement

Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - Law 3556/2007)

22 March 2019 - Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to Laws 3556/2007 and 3606/2007, that Eurobank Equities notified it that it carried ot the following transactions:

No Date of notification to ATHEX Transaction date Type Quantity Financial instrument Total value (euro)
1 21.03.2019 20.03.2019 Buy 846 EXAE common stock 3,624.88
2 21.03.2019 20.03.2019 Sell 100 EXAE common stock 432.5
3 21.03.2019 20.03.2019 Sell 6 EXAE future 2,576.00
4 22.03.2019 21.03.2019 Buy 986 EXAE common stock 4,235.58

Eurobank Equities carried out these transactions in its capacity as market maker in the derivates market in future contracts havign the company's share (stock symbol: EXAE) as underlying security.

The notification by Eurobank Equities to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Konstantinos Vassiliou is a non-executive member of the Eurobank Equities Board of Directors, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340.2005).

Disclaimer

Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange SA published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 15:39:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HELLENIC EXCHANGES
11:40aHELLENIC EXCHANGES : Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - ..
PU
03/20HELLENIC EXCHANGES : Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - ..
PU
03/20HELLENIC EXCHANGES : Transactions by National Bank of Greece (regulated informat..
PU
03/18HELLENIC EXCHANGES : Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - ..
PU
03/13HELLENIC EXCHNGES ATHENS STCK EXCHNG : annual earnings release
2018HELLENIC EXCHANGES : Transactions by National Bank of Greece (regulated informat..
PU
2018HELLENIC EXCHANGES : Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - ..
PU
2018HELLENIC EXCHANGES : Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - ..
PU
2018HELLENIC EXCHANGES : Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - ..
PU
2018HELLENIC EXCHANGES : Transactions by National Bank of Greece (regulated informat..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 28,8 M
EBIT 2019 5,98 M
Net income 2019 4,13 M
Finance 2019 85,0 M
Yield 2019 2,18%
P/E ratio 2019 58,46
P/E ratio 2020 36,72
EV / Sales 2019 6,03x
EV / Sales 2020 5,27x
Capitalization 259 M
Chart HELLENIC EXCHANGES
Duration : Period :
Hellenic Exchanges Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELLENIC EXCHANGES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 4,41 €
Spread / Average Target 3,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Socrates G. Lazaridis Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
George P. Handjinicolaou Chairman
Dimitris T. Karaiskakis Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Vasilis Govaris Chief Financial Officer
Dimitris Gardelis Head-Information Technology Development Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELLENIC EXCHANGES15.81%294
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED18.99%43 356
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC-2.58%41 722
DEUTSCHE BOERSE5.86%24 019
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%21 327
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE14.28%21 261
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.