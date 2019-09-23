Log in
HELLENIC EXCHANGES

(EXAE)
Hellenic Exchanges : Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - Law 3556/2007) - 23 September 2019

09/23/2019 | 03:27am EDT

Download the announcement in pdf format

Announcement

Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - Law 3556/2007)

23 September 2019 - Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to Laws 3556/2007 and 3606/2007, that Eurobank Equities notified it that it carried out the following transactions:
No Date of notification to ATHEX Transaction date Type Quantity Financial instrument Total value (euro)
1 19.09.2019 18.09.2019 Buy 1,215 EXAE common stock 5,721.06
2 19.09.2019 18.09.2019 Sell 234 EXAE common stock 1,098.36
3 19.09.2019 18.09.2019 Buy 57 EXAE future 27,346.20
4 19.09.2019 18.09.2019 Sell 67 EXAE future 32,529.84
5 20.09.2019 19.09.2019 Sell 2,144 EXAE common stock 10,157.59
6 20.09.2019 19.09.2019 Buy 131 EXAE future 63,126.78
7 20.09.2019 19.09.2019 Sell 118 EXAE future 57,493.32

Eurobank Equities carried out these transactions in its capacity as market maker in the derivates market in future contracts havign the company's share (stock symbol: EXAE) as underlying security.

The notification by Eurobank Equities to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Konstantinos Vassiliou is a non-executive member of the Eurobank Equities Board of Directors, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340.2005).

Disclaimer

Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange SA published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 07:26:02 UTC
