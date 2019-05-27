Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Hellenic Exchanges    EXAE   GRS395363005

HELLENIC EXCHANGES

(EXAE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hellenic Exchanges : Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - Law 3556/2007) - 27 May 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/27/2019 | 10:34am EDT

Download the announcement in pdf format

Announcement

Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - Law 3556/2007)

27 May 2019 - Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to Laws 3556/2007 and 3606/2007, that Eurobank Equities notified it that it carried out the following transactions:
No Date of notification to ATHEX Transaction date Type Quantity Financial instrument Total value (euro)
1 24.05.2019 23.05.2019 Buy 624 EXAE common stock 2,526.68
2 27.05.2019 24.05.2019 Buy 192 EXAE common stock 780.65

Eurobank Equities carried out these transactions in its capacity as market maker in the derivates market in future contracts havign the company's share (stock symbol: EXAE) as underlying security.

The notification by Eurobank Equities to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Konstantinos Vassiliou is a non-executive member of the Eurobank Equities Board of Directors, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340.2005).

Disclaimer

Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange SA published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 14:33:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HELLENIC EXCHANGES
10:34aHELLENIC EXCHANGES : Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - ..
PU
05/17HELLENIC EXCHANGES : Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - ..
PU
05/16HELLENIC EXCHANGES : Transactions by National Bank of Greece (regulated informat..
PU
05/16HELLENIC EXCHANGES : Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - ..
PU
05/15HELLENIC EXCHNGES ATHENS STCK EXCHNG : quaterly earnings release
05/03HELLENIC EXCHANGES : Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - ..
PU
04/25HELLENIC EXCHANGES : Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - ..
PU
04/23HELLENIC EXCHANGES : Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - ..
PU
04/23HELLENIC EXCHANGES : Transactions by National Bank of Greece (regulated informat..
PU
04/11HELLENIC EXCHANGES : Transactions by National Bank of Greece (regulated informat..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 27,8 M
EBIT 2019 5,90 M
Net income 2019 4,00 M
Finance 2019 85,0 M
Yield 2019 2,00%
P/E ratio 2019 50,38
P/E ratio 2020 40,30
EV / Sales 2019 5,69x
EV / Sales 2020 4,78x
Capitalization 243 M
Chart HELLENIC EXCHANGES
Duration : Period :
Hellenic Exchanges Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELLENIC EXCHANGES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 4,49 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Socrates G. Lazaridis Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
George P. Handjinicolaou Chairman
Dimitris T. Karaiskakis Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Vasilis Govaris Chief Financial Officer
Dimitris Gardelis Head-Information Technology Development Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELLENIC EXCHANGES8.92%272
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC8.63%46 141
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED8.49%39 758
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG19.58%26 711
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE28.75%23 239
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC.-7.01%22 121
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About