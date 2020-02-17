Hellenic Exchanges : Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - Law 3556/2007)

Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to Laws 3556/2007 and 3606/2007, that Eurobank Equities notified it that it carried out the following transactions:

No Date of notification to ATHEX Transaction date Type Quantity Financial instrument Total value (euro) 1 13.02.2020 12.02.2020 Sell 627 EXAE common stock 2,942.07 2 14.02.2020 13.02.2020 Sell 4,217 EXAE common stock 19,308.23 3 17.02.2020 14.02.2020 Buy 38 EXAE common stock 176.32 4 17.02.2020 14.02.2020 Sell 5 EXAE common stock 23.10 5 17.02.2020 14.02.2020 Buy 5 EXAE common stock 23.00

Eurobank Equities carried out these transactions in its capacity as market maker in the derivatives market in futures contracts having the company's share (stock symbol: EXAE) as underlying security.

The notification by Eurobank Equities to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Konstantinos Vasiliou is a non-executive member of the Eurobank Equities Board of Directors, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340/2005).