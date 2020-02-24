Hellenic Exchanges : Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - Law 3556/2007)

Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to Laws 3556/2007 and 3606/2007, that Eurobank Equities notified it that it carried out the following transactions:

No Date of notification to ATHEX Transaction date Type Quantity Financial instrument Total value (euro) 1 20.02.2020 19.02.2020 Buy 692 EXAE common stock 3,232.22 2 20.02.2020 19.02.2020 Sell 363 EXAE common stock 1,691.58 3 20.02.2020 19.02.2020 Sell 5 EXAE future 2,340.00 4 21.02.2020 20.02.2020 Buy 6,711 EXAE common stock 31,667.67 5 21.02.2020 20.02.2020 Sell 400 EXAE common stock 1,885.00 6 21.02.2020 20.02.2020 Buy 4 EXAE future 1,887.00 7 24.02.2020 21.02.2020 Buy 385 EXAE common stock 1,771.00 8 24.02.2020 21.02.2020 Sell 13,944 EXAE common stock 63,883.52

Eurobank Equities carried out these transactions in its capacity as market maker in the derivatives market in futures contracts having the company's share (stock symbol: EXAE) as underlying security.

The notification by Eurobank Equities to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Konstantinos Vasiliou is a non-executive member of the Eurobank Equities Board of Directors, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340/2005).