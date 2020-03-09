Log in
Hellenic Exchanges : Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - Law 3556/2007)

03/09/2020 | 12:18pm EDT

Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to Laws 3556/2007 and 3606/2007, that Eurobank Equities notified it that it carried out the following transactions:

No

Date of notification to ATHEX

Transaction date

Type

Quantity

Financial instrument

Total value (euro)

1

06.03.2020

05.03.2020

Buy

2,181

EXAE common stock

8,317.02

2

06.03.2020

05.03.2020

Sell

595

EXAE common stock

2,259.25

3

06.03.2020

05.03.2020

Buy

2

EXAE future

764.00

4

09.03.2020

06.03.2020

Buy

355

EXAE common stock

1,268.18

5

09.03.2020

06.03.2020

Sell

2,566

EXAE common stock

9,140.34

6

09.03.2020

06.03.2020

Buy

15

EXAE future

5,317.00

Eurobank Equities carried out these transactions in its capacity as market maker in the derivatives market in futures contracts having the company's share (stock symbol: EXAE) as underlying security.

The notification by Eurobank Equities to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Konstantinos Vasiliou is a non-executive member of the Eurobank Equities Board of Directors, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340/2005).

Disclaimer

Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange SA published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 16:17:08 UTC
Latest news on HELLENIC EXCHANGES
12:18pHELLENIC EXCHANGES : Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - ..
PU
03/05HELLENIC EXCHANGES : Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - ..
PU
03/05HELLENIC EXCHANGES : Transactions by National Bank of Greece (regulated informat..
PU
03/03HELLENIC EXCHANGES : Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - ..
PU
03/03HELLENIC EXCHANGES : Transactions by National Bank of Greece (regulated informat..
PU
03/03HELLENIC EXCHANGES : Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - ..
PU
02/28HELLENIC EXCHANGES : Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - ..
PU
02/27HELLENIC EXCHANGES : Transactions by National Bank of Greece (regulated informat..
PU
02/27HELLENIC EXCHANGES : Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - ..
PU
02/27HELLENIC EXCHANGES : Transactions by National Bank of Greece (regulated informat..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 34,0 M
EBIT 2019 10,6 M
Net income 2019 7,99 M
Finance 2019 69,0 M
Yield 2019 2,22%
P/E ratio 2019 27,8x
P/E ratio 2020 20,6x
EV / Sales2019 4,37x
EV / Sales2020 4,14x
Capitalization 218 M
Chart HELLENIC EXCHANGES
Duration : Period :
Hellenic Exchanges Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELLENIC EXCHANGES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 4,73  €
Last Close Price 3,61  €
Spread / Highest target 41,3%
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Socrates G. Lazaridis Vice Chairman, CEO & Executive Director
George P. Handjinicolaou Chairman
Dimitris T. Karaiskakis Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Vasilis Govaris Chief Financial Officer
Dimitris Gardelis Director-Information Technology Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELLENIC EXCHANGES-22.11%247
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.1.61%52 046
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED0.93%41 345
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC-2.04%34 555
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG4.85%30 502
B3 SA BRASIL BOLSA BALCAO0.00%20 495
