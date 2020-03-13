Hellenic Exchanges : Transactions by Eurobank Equities (regulated information - Law 3556/2007)

Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to Laws 3556/2007 and 3606/2007, that Eurobank Equities notified it that it carried out the following transactions:

No Date of notification to ATHEX Trαnsaction date Type Quantity Financial instrument Total value (euro) 1 12.03.2020 11.03.2020 Buy 576 EXAE common stock 1,864.46 2 12.03.2020 11.03.2020 Sell 984 EXAE common stock 3,200.28 3 12.03.2020 11.03.2020 Buy 1 EXAE future 318.00 4 13.03.2020 12.03.2020 Buy 192 EXAE common stock 563.82 5 13.03.2020 12.03.2020 Sell 8,449 EXAE common stock 24,976.83 6 13.03.2020 12.03.2020 Buy 76 EXAE future 22,271.00

Eurobank Equities carried out these transactions in its capacity as market maker in the derivatives market in futures contracts having the company's share (stock symbol: EXAE) as underlying security.

The notification by Eurobank Equities to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Konstantinos Vasiliou is a non-executive member of the Eurobank Equities Board of Directors, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340/2005).