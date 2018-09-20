Log in
Hellenic Exchanges : Transactions by National Bank of Greece (regulated information - Law 3556/2007) - 20 September 2018

09/20/2018 | 08:38am CEST

Download the announcement in pdf format

Announcement

Transactions by National Bank of Greece (regulated information - Law 3556/2007)

20 September 2018 - Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to Laws 3556/2007 and 3606/2007, that National Bank of Greece notified it that it carried out the following transactions:

No Date of notification to ATHEX Transaction date Type Quantity Financial instrument Total value (euro)
1 18.09.2018 17.09.2018 Buy 3,324 EXAE common stock 14,055.54
2 19.09.2018 18.09.2018 Buy 9,032 EXAE common stock 38,300.62

The notification by National Bank of Greece to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Ioannis Kyriakopoulos is a member of the National Bank of Greece Executive Committee, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340/2005).

Disclaimer

Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange SA published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 06:37:02 UTC
