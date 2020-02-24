Hellenic Exchanges : Transactions by National Bank of Greece (regulated information - Law 3556/2007) - 24 February 2020

Log in
02/24/2020 | 12:53pm EST

Download the announcement in pdf format

Announcement

Transactions by National Bank of Greece (regulated information - Law 3556/2007)

24 February 2020- Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to Laws 3556/2007 and 3606/2007, that National Bank of Greece notified it that it carried out the following transactions:

No Date of notification to ATHEX Transaction date Type Quantity Financial instrument Total value (euro)
1 24.02.2020 21.02.2020 Buy 900 EXAE common stock 4,154.76

The notification by National Bank of Greece to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Ioannis Kyriakopoulos is a member of the National Bank of Greece Executive Committee, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340/2005).

Disclaimer

Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange SA published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 17:52:03 UTC
