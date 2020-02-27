Hellenic Exchanges : Transactions by National Bank of Greece (regulated information - Law 3556/2007)

Hellenic Exchanges - Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) announces, pursuant to Laws 3556/2007 and 3606/2007, that National Bank of Greece notified it that it carried out the following transactions:
|
No
|
Date of notification to ATHEX
|
Transaction date
|
Type
|
Quantity
|
Financial instrument
|
Total value (euro)
|
1
|
27.02.2020
|
24.02.2020
|
Buy
|
10,600
|
EXAE common stock
|
46.711,19
|
2
|
27.02.2020
|
25.02.2020
|
Sell
|
3,400
|
EXAE common stock
|
15.129,40
|
3
|
27.02.2020
|
26.02.2020
|
Buy
|
1,400
|
EXAE common stock
|
6.009,00
The notification by National Bank of Greece to the company and in turn by the company to the capital market authorities, is disclosed because Mr. Ioannis Kyriakopoulos is a member of the National Bank of Greece Executive Committee, while at the same time he is a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of ATHEX (i.e. liable for reporting according to Law 3340/2005).
Disclaimer
Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange SA published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 17:50:20 UTC