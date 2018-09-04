Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Hellenic Petroleum    ELPE   GRS298343005

HELLENIC PETROLEUM (ELPE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/04 04:18:11 pm
7.185 EUR   -2.77%
04:12pHELLENIC PETROL : WINS STEVIE® BRONZE AWARD IN 2018 INTERNATIONAL BU..
PU
09/02HELLENIC PETROL : Ceo
RE
09/02GLENCORE : Hellenic Petroleum sees 2018 EBITDA topping 1 billion eur..
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

HELLENIC PETROLEUM : WINS STEVIE® BRONZE AWARD IN 2018 INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS AWARDS® IN THE CATEGORY “BEST ANNUAL REPORT”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 04:12pm CEST

At 9 August 2018, HELLENIC PETROLEUM SA was awarded a Stevie® bronze Award in the 'Best Annual Report - Print' category in the 15th Annual International Business Awards®.

The International Business Awards (IBA) are among the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide - public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2018 IBAs received more than 3,900 entries from 74 countries in a wide range of industrial sectors. HELLENIC PETROLEUM SA won in the Best Annual Report - Print category.

For this year's Annual Report, a concise report was created, with clear design, comprehensive charts and infographics, aiming to highlight the core of its business and activities. The cover and interior photography concept is based on elaborate visuals of oil refining equipment, the main activity of the Group.

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 270 executives worldwide who participated on 12 juries.

'This year's Stevie Award winners in the IBAs are the most distinguished group of winners we've had yet,' said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards. 'We raised the minimum average score from the judges required to qualify as a Stevie winner, so 2018 winners should be especially proud of their achievements'.

The Stevie® Awards were created in 2002 to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide.

Click here for the 2017 Annual Report

Investors Relations Division

Disclaimer

Hellenic Petroleum SA published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 14:11:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HELLENIC PETROLEUM
04:12pHELLENIC PETROLEUM : WINS STEVIE® BRONZE AWARD IN 2018 INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS AW..
PU
09/02HELLENIC PETROLEUM SEES 2018 EBITDA : Ceo
RE
09/02GLENCORE : Hellenic Petroleum sees 2018 EBITDA topping 1 billion euros - CEO
RE
08/31HELLENIC PETROLEUM : Q2 beat driven by refining over-performance
AQ
08/30Hellenic Petroleum sees stronger third quarter as refining margins rise
RE
08/30HELLENIC PETROLEUM : Second quarter / first half 2018 financial results
PU
08/30HELLENIC PETROLEUM : Half-year results
CO
08/30HELLENIC PETROLEUM : Slide show half-year results
CO
07/23HELLENIC PETROLEUM : Announcement - Signing of DESFA’s sale agreement
PU
07/04HELLENIC PETROLEUM : Alshaheen Group of companies expressed its group interest f..
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 8 534 M
EBIT 2018 544 M
Net income 2018 333 M
Debt 2018 1 687 M
Yield 2018 5,27%
P/E ratio 2018 7,24
P/E ratio 2019 8,19
EV / Sales 2018 0,46x
EV / Sales 2019 0,44x
Capitalization 2 259 M
Chart HELLENIC PETROLEUM
Duration : Period :
Hellenic Petroleum Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELLENIC PETROLEUM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 9,06 €
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Efsthathios Nikolaou Tsotsoros Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Theodoros Achilleas D. Vardas Non-Executive Director
Panagiotis Ilia Ofthalmidis Non-Executive Director
Theodoros Nikolaou Pantalakis Non-Executive Director
Spyridon Christou Pantelias Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELLENIC PETROLEUM-2.89%2 622
CHEVRON CORPORATION-5.38%226 987
HOLLYFRONTIER CORP45.49%13 129
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SA-6.74%11 523
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION-30.47%10 985
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.20.13%10 384
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.