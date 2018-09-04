HELLENIC PETROLEUM : WINS STEVIE® BRONZE AWARD IN 2018 INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS AWARDS® IN THE CATEGORY “BEST ANNUAL REPORT”

At 9 August 2018, HELLENIC PETROLEUM SA was awarded a Stevie® bronze Award in the 'Best Annual Report - Print' category in the 15th Annual International Business Awards®.

The International Business Awards (IBA) are among the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide - public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2018 IBAs received more than 3,900 entries from 74 countries in a wide range of industrial sectors. HELLENIC PETROLEUM SA won in the Best Annual Report - Print category.

For this year's Annual Report, a concise report was created, with clear design, comprehensive charts and infographics, aiming to highlight the core of its business and activities. The cover and interior photography concept is based on elaborate visuals of oil refining equipment, the main activity of the Group.

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 270 executives worldwide who participated on 12 juries.

'This year's Stevie Award winners in the IBAs are the most distinguished group of winners we've had yet,' said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards. 'We raised the minimum average score from the judges required to qualify as a Stevie winner, so 2018 winners should be especially proud of their achievements'.

The Stevie® Awards were created in 2002 to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide.

Click here for the 2017 Annual Report

