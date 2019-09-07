Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Hellenic Petroleum SA    ELPE   GRS298343005

HELLENIC PETROLEUM SA

(ELPE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Greek PM set to outline tax cuts, structural reforms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2019 | 06:53am EDT
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis meet in Berlin

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece's prime minister is expected on Saturday to detail tax cuts for companies strained by years of austerity, while also promising pro-business reforms aimed at convincing lenders to ease the nation's fiscal target from 2021.

Conservative premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis was elected two months ago, replacing his leftist predecessor Alexis Tsipras on pledges to revamp Greece's economy a year after the end of its third international bailout.

Greece remains under financial surveillance to ensure it meets its fiscal targets, and Mitsotakis says his government is confident of achieving a primary budget surplus -- which excludes debt-servicing costs -- of 3.5% of GDP in 2019 and 2020, as agreed with European lenders.

He hopes, however, that foreign creditors will be persuaded to lower that target to around 2% in 2021, after Athens gains credibility by implementing reforms such as modernizing and making its state more efficient and cutting down on red tape.

In Saturday's speech at an annual trade fair in the city of Thessaloniki, Mitsotakis is expected to reiterate that corporate tax will be cut to 24% in 2020 from 28% currently and to 20% in 2021, with taxation on dividends to be halved to 5%, government officials said.

He is also expected to announce measures to help ease the tax burden for certain groups of austerity-hit taxpayers and offer incentives to boost the construction sector.

Securing leeway from creditors on the primary budget surplus target would give Mitsotakis's administration scope to implement the tax cuts and boost public spending to spur growth in an economy that shrunk by a quarter during a long debt crisis.

Greece has been exceeding its fiscal targets in recent years and European lenders expect the economy to grow by 2.2% in 2019.

The government also wants to resume talks with lenders on repaying earlier loans from the International Monetary Fund, officials said, finishing off a project the former government had started. Senior euro zone officials were neutral to positive this week to the plan presented by their Greek peer.

Mitsotakis visited Germany, France and the Netherlands in recent weeks to appeal to his European counterparts to support his campaign and also invest in Greece.

The prime minister is also expected during Saturday's speech to reiterate a government plan to revive a stalled gold mine project.

Other initiatives that the government is keen to accelerate include a long-delayed tourist investment at a disused Athens airport and the sale of a stake at Greece's biggest oil refinery Hellenic Petroleum.

(Editing by Helen Popper)

By Renee Maltezou

Stocks treated in this article : London Brent Oil, Hellenic Petroleum SA, WTI
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HELLENIC PETROLEUM SA -0.54% 9.15 Delayed Quote.24.66%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.35% 61.66 Delayed Quote.11.62%
WTI 0.60% 56.6 Delayed Quote.23.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HELLENIC PETROLEUM SA
06:53aGreek PM set to outline tax cuts, structural reforms
RE
08/30HELLENIC PETROLEUM : New CEO ANDREAS SHIAMISHIS 'Emphasis on Safety, Corporate S..
AQ
08/29NEW CEO ANDREAS SHIAMISHIS : "Emphasis on Safety, Corporate Structure and Govern..
PU
08/14HELLENIC PETROLEUM : offers 10 scholarships to students attending postgraduate p..
PU
08/07HELLENIC PETROLEUM : Announcement -BoD constitution
PU
07/20Greek PM says 2020 budget will respect fiscal targets
RE
07/16HELLENIC PETROLEUM : platinum sponsor at 23rd Economist Government Roundtable, J..
PU
07/01HELLENIC PETROLEUM : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/27Greece licenses Exxon, Total to explore untapped waters off Crete
RE
06/20HELLENIC PETROLEUM : Announcement -ELPEDISON BV acquisition of minority share
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 9 304 M
EBIT 2019 379 M
Net income 2019 263 M
Debt 2019 1 678 M
Yield 2019 5,75%
P/E ratio 2019 11,5x
P/E ratio 2020 7,45x
EV / Sales2019 0,48x
EV / Sales2020 0,42x
Capitalization 2 797 M
Chart HELLENIC PETROLEUM SA
Duration : Period :
Hellenic Petroleum SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELLENIC PETROLEUM SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 9,55  €
Last Close Price 9,15  €
Spread / Highest target 13,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Efsthathios Nikolaou Tsotsoros Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Theodoros Achilleas D. Vardas Non-Executive Director
Panagiotis Ilia Ofthalmidis Non-Executive Director
Theodoros Nikolaou Pantalakis Non-Executive Director
Spyridon Christou Pantelias Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELLENIC PETROLEUM SA24.66%3 090
CHEVRON CORPORATION8.70%224 507
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SA-18.67%9 584
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.-17.57%8 244
HOLLYFRONTIER-4.85%7 946
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL CO LTD-13.83%5 477
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group