Hellenic Petroleum : Announcement -ELPEDISON BV acquisition of minority share

HELLENIC PETROLEUM SA announces that, ELPEDISON BV, in which HELLENIC PETROLEUM Group (the 'Group') has a 50% participation, agreed to acquire a 24.22% stake in ELPEDISON S.A. from ELLAKTOR and ELVALHALCOR for a cash consideration of €20m. Following the completion of the transaction, Elpedison BV will own 100% of the share capital of Elpedison SA.

The acquisition, which is subject to customary approvals as provided in the share purchase agreement, strengthens the position of the Group in ELPEDISON S.A. and enables the implementation of its strategy in the Power sector.