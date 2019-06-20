Log in
HELLENIC PETROLEUM SA

(ELPE)
Hellenic Petroleum : Announcement -ELPEDISON BV acquisition of minority share

06/20/2019

HELLENIC PETROLEUM SA announces that, ELPEDISON BV, in which HELLENIC PETROLEUM Group (the 'Group') has a 50% participation, agreed to acquire a 24.22% stake in ELPEDISON S.A. from ELLAKTOR and ELVALHALCOR for a cash consideration of €20m. Following the completion of the transaction, Elpedison BV will own 100% of the share capital of Elpedison SA.

The acquisition, which is subject to customary approvals as provided in the share purchase agreement, strengthens the position of the Group in ELPEDISON S.A. and enables the implementation of its strategy in the Power sector.

Disclaimer

Hellenic Petroleum SA published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 07:58:06 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 9 191 M
EBIT 2019 471 M
Net income 2019 230 M
Debt 2019 1 452 M
Yield 2019 6,01%
P/E ratio 2019 10,56
P/E ratio 2020 6,66
EV / Sales 2019 0,44x
EV / Sales 2020 0,41x
Capitalization 2 589 M
Chart HELLENIC PETROLEUM SA
Duration : Period :
Hellenic Petroleum SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELLENIC PETROLEUM SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 9,39 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Efsthathios Nikolaou Tsotsoros Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Theodoros Achilleas D. Vardas Non-Executive Director
Panagiotis Ilia Ofthalmidis Non-Executive Director
Theodoros Nikolaou Pantalakis Non-Executive Director
Spyridon Christou Pantelias Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELLENIC PETROLEUM SA17.34%2 892
CHEVRON CORPORATION13.00%220 931
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SA-17.17%10 863
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.-10.31%8 113
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL CO LTD2.20%6 991
HOLLYFRONTIER-18.98%6 602
