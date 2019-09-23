Log in
Hellenic Petroleum : Finance PLC intends to issue senior unsecured Notes

09/23/2019 | 05:12am EDT

Hellenic Petroleum S.A. announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Hellenic Petroleum Finance PLC (the 'Issuer'), announced today its intention to issue senior unsecured notes (the 'New Notes'), guaranteed by Hellenic Petroleum S.A., which are expected to be listed and admitted to trading on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

The proceeds of the New Notes will be used, in the sole discretion of the Issuer, (i) to purchase for cash certain of the Issuer's outstanding 4.875 per cent Guaranteed Notes due October 2021 by way of a tender offer announced earlier today and made pursuant to a separate tender offer memorandum dated 23 September 2019, (ii) to repay existing financial indebtedness of the Group, and (iii) for general corporate purposes.

The issue of the New Notes is subject to conditions including the successful pricing (in the determination of the Issuer) of the New Notes.

In respect of the issuance of the New Notes, Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited and Goldman Sachs International have been appointed to act as global coordinators, with Alpha Bank A.E., Citigroup Global Markets Limited, Eurobank Ergasias S.A., Nomura International plc, National Bank of Greece S.A. and Piraeus Bank S.A. acting as joint bookrunners.

Disclaimer

Hellenic Petroleum SA published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 09:11:05 UTC
