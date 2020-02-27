Hellenic Petroleum : Financial Calendar 2020
02/27/2020 | 12:44pm EST
Financial Calendar 2020
Sales 2019
8 909 M
EBIT 2019
402 M
Net income 2019
218 M
Debt 2019
1 520 M
Yield 2019
6,43%
P/E ratio 2019
10,6x
P/E ratio 2020
7,71x
EV / Sales2019
0,41x
EV / Sales2020
0,38x
Capitalization
2 139 M
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
8
Average target price
9,02 €
Last Close Price
7,00 €
Spread / Highest target
48,6%
Spread / Average Target
28,8%
Spread / Lowest Target
14,3%
