MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Athens Stock Exchange  >  Hellenic Petroleum SA

HELLENIC PETROLEUM SA

(ELPE)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hellenic to set up solar plant in northern Greece

02/17/2020 | 10:28am EST
FILE PHOTO: A view of the Hellenic Petroleum refineries is seen at Aspropyrgos town

Greece's biggest oil refiner, Hellenic Petroleum, said on Monday it will finance and operate a 204 megawatt solar energy plant in northern Greece to tap into the country's shift from coal to renewables.

Last year Greece announced an ambitious plan to shut down almost all its coal-fired power plants by 2023 and shift more to renewables. Most of its coal-fired plants are based in northern Greece and the government has announced a series of actions, including renewable energy projects and funds to make up for job losses there.

Hellenic, which is 35% state owned, already operates solar and wind energy facilities in Greece. It said it will invest 130 million euros ($141 million) in the plant in Kozani, northern Greece, which will be built by Germany's Juwi. It is expected to start operations in the final quarter of 2021, the company said.

Greece plans to boost renewables to 35% of its energy consumption by 2030 from 19.7% this year, hoping to generate investment worth about 44 billion euros.

Hellenic, with three refineries of a total 344,000 barrels per day capacity, operates 26 megawatt of solar and wind parks in Greece. It wants to add another 300 megawatt of renewables to help in the country's transition to clean energy.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Susan Fenton)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HELLENIC PETROLEUM SA 1.67% 7.93 Delayed Quote.-11.06%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.10% 57.26 Delayed Quote.-14.45%
WTI -0.02% 52.1 Delayed Quote.-16.22%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 9 150 M
EBIT 2019 384 M
Net income 2019 219 M
Debt 2019 1 585 M
Yield 2019 6,41%
P/E ratio 2019 11,0x
P/E ratio 2020 7,31x
EV / Sales2019 0,43x
EV / Sales2020 0,39x
Capitalization 2 384 M
Chart HELLENIC PETROLEUM SA
Duration : Period :
Hellenic Petroleum SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HELLENIC PETROLEUM SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 9,29  €
Last Close Price 7,80  €
Spread / Highest target 33,3%
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Nikolaos Shiamishis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ioannis Papathanasiou Chairman
Theodoros Achilleas D. Vardas Non-Executive Director
Theodoros Nikolaou Pantalakis Non-Executive Director
Spyridon Christou Pantelias Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELLENIC PETROLEUM SA-11.06%2 585
CHEVRON CORPORATION-8.65%208 147
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA-12.14%8 301
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD.-7.92%7 655
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION-14.57%6 940
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED-11.81%4 675
