Hellenic Telecommunications Organization : Announcement - Release date of Q3 2018 Results

Announcement

THIRD QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS UNDER IFRS TO BE RELEASED

ON NOVEMBER 8, 2018

ATHENS, Greece - OCTOBER 11, 2018 - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA (ASE: HTO, OTC MARKET: HLTOY), the Greek telecommunications provider, announces that it will release its third quarter 2018 financial results under IFRS on Thursday, November 8, 2018.

OTE's management will host a conference call at 17:00 (GREECE) / 16:00 (CONTINENT) / 15:00 (UK) /10:00 (EASTERN US) following the release, to review the results.

Details regarding the conference call dial-in and replay numbers as well as the live audio webcast of the conference call, following the results, can be accessed at: https://ote.irwebpage.com/conference_calls/

About OTE

The OTE Group is the largest telecommunications provider in the Greek market and one of the leading telecom groups in Southeast Europe with presence in Greece, Romania and Albania. OTE is among the largest listed companies, with respect to market capitalization, in the Athens Stock Exchange.

OTE Group offers the full range of telecommunications services: from fixed-line and mobile telephony, broadband services, to pay television and ICT solutions. In addition to its core telecommunications activities, the Group is also involved in maritime communications, real-estate and professional training.

Additional Information is also available on https://www.cosmote.gr.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

OTE GROUP INVESTOR RELATIONS Konstantinos Krokos

Manager/ Department of Financial Communication & Relations with Regulatory Authorities

Τel. + 30 210-6111121

Fax: + 30 210-6111030 E-mail: iroffice@ote.gr