HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization : Announcement – Own Share Buy Back

August 24, 2018

Announcement Purchase of Own Shares

Athens, August 24, 2018 - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. ("OTE S.A." or the "Company"), announces that within the frame of the Own Share Buy Back Programme, on 23/08/2018, purchased 37,905 own shares, through Eurobank Equities, for an average price of €11.1790 per share, of total value 423,740.36, in accordance with article 16 of Codified Law 2190/1920 and the resolutions of the Company's competent bodies.

Following the aforementioned purchase, the Company holds 5,833,831 own shares, 1.190% of the total shares of the Company.

The announcement is issued in accordance with (EE) Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated 16/4/2014, the (EE) Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 dated 8/3/2016 and the Athens Exchange Rulebook (paragraph 4.1.3.14).

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

OTE GROUP INVESTOR RELATIONS Konstantinos Krokos

Manager/ Department of Financial Communication & Relations with Regulatory Authorities

Τel. + 30 210-6111121

Fax: + 30 210-6111030 E-mail: iroffice@ote.gr

Disclaimer

OTE - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 07:26:04 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 3 892 M
EBIT 2018 506 M
Net income 2018 252 M
Debt 2018 708 M
Yield 2018 4,21%
P/E ratio 2018 20,75
P/E ratio 2019 16,96
EV / Sales 2018 1,59x
EV / Sales 2019 1,56x
Capitalization 5 490 M
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Kosma Tsamaz Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stefanos Theocharopoulos Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Georgios Athanasopoulos Group Chief Information Technology Officer
Panagiotis D. Tabourlos Independent Non-Executive Director
Charalampos Georgiou Mazarakis Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HELLENIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS ORGANIZATION-2.61%6 353
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.55%226 885
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-8.27%92 519
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-4.22%76 352
TELEFONICA-9.75%43 688
ORANGE-1.04%43 432
