Hellenic Telecommunications Organization : OTE Group participates in a research project about digital identity network protection

OTE Group participates in the CREDENTIAL[1], a European research project, ensuring high level of security in storing and managing sensitive identity data in a cloud-based environment, using the most sophisticated cryptography methods. The project develops innovative applications aiming to improve identity management mechanisms as well as, to create a protected information exchange network for critical sectors such as eHealth, eGovernment and eBusiness. CREDENTIAL is expected to reinforce the existing identification systems, which requires entering a private password.

OTE Group's infrastructures host the development of pilot platforms, while the Group contributes to the definition of technical requirements, standards, system's architecture and to the overall evaluation of the project. Moreover, it contributes in disseminating and exploiting the project's outcome, as well as, in shaping the business model. The project is co-funded by the European Union's Horizon 2020 programme with the participation of 13 entities from 7 European countries and has a 3-year duration.

OTE Group is a pioneer in technological developments and within 2018 only, it has been involved in 25 innovative funded research programs, while since 2009 and until today, it has participated in more than 60 research projects in total. At the same time, the OTE Group's New Technologies Laboratories are evaluating new technologies and future telecommunications equipment.

