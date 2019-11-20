Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S A : Announcement-Purchase of own shares

Log in
11/20/2019 | 03:05am EST

Announcement

Purchase of Own Shares

Athens, November 20, 2019 - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. ('OTE S.A.' or the 'Company'), announces that within the frame of the Own Share Buy Back Programme, on 19/11/2019, purchased 16,000 own shares, for an average price of €13.4347 per share, of total value €214,955.00, in accordance with article 49 of Law 4548/2018 and the resolutions of the Company's competent bodies.

Following the aforementioned purchase, the Company holds 7,931,595 own shares, 1.653% of the total shares of the Company.

The announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Disclaimer

OTE - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 08:04:03 UTC
