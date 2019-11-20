Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S A : Announcement-Purchase of own shares

Announcement
Purchase of Own Shares
Athens, November 20, 2019 - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. ('OTE S.A.' or the 'Company'), announces that within the frame of the Own Share Buy Back Programme, on 19/11/2019, purchased 16,000 own shares, for an average price of €13.4347 per share, of total value €214,955.00, in accordance with article 49 of Law 4548/2018 and the resolutions of the Company's competent bodies.
Following the aforementioned purchase, the Company holds 7,931,595 own shares, 1.653% of the total shares of the Company.
The announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
