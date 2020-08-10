Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S A : Announcement of Regulated Information

Announcement of Regulated Information
Αthens, August 10, 2020 - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. ("OTE S.A." or the "Company") announces that Ms. Eleni Papadopoulou, OTE Group Chief Human Resources Officer, according to her transaction notification towards the Company dated 10/08/2020, sold on 07/08/2020, 1,800 shares of OTE S.A. for a total value of €23,133.66
The announcement is issued as a Regulated Information, in accordance with Law 3556/2007, [article 3, par. 1 (p) and article 21] and Regulation No 596/2014 (article 19) of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse.
