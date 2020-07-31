Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S A : Purchase of Own Shares

Announcement

Purchase of Own Shares

Athens, July 31, 2020 -Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. ("OTE S.A." or the "Company"), announces that within the frame of the Own Share Buy Back Programme, for the period 27/07/2020-30/07/2020, purchased 84,473 own shares, in accordance with article 49 of Law 4548/2018 and the resolutions of the Company's competent bodies, as follows:

Date No of shares Total Average Price Lowest Highest Amount(€) (€) Price (€) Price (€) 27/7/2020 22,627.00 282,618.96 12.4903 12.45 12.59 28/7/2020 11,189.00 140,396.33 12.5477 12.52 12.61 29/7/2020 4,866.00 61,404.57 12.6191 12.58 12.63 30/7/2020 45,791.00 576,854.17 12.5975 12.55 12.65 Total 84,473.00 1,061,274.03 12.563470

Following the aforementioned purchases, the Company holds 5,649,243 own shares, 1.202% of the total shares of the Company.

The announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

OTE GROUP INVESTOR RELATIONS Τel. + 30 210-6117364

Fax: + 30 210-6111030

E-mail: iroffice@ote.gr