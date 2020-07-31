Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S A : Purchase of Own Shares

Announcement
Purchase of Own Shares
Athens, July 31, 2020 -Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. ("OTE S.A." or the "Company"), announces that within the frame of the Own Share Buy Back Programme, for the period 27/07/2020-30/07/2020, purchased 84,473 own shares, in accordance with article 49 of Law 4548/2018 and the resolutions of the Company's competent bodies, as follows:
|
Date
|
No of shares
|
Total
|
Average Price
|
Lowest
|
Highest
|
Amount(€)
|
(€)
|
Price (€)
|
Price (€)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27/7/2020
|
22,627.00
|
282,618.96
|
12.4903
|
12.45
|
12.59
|
28/7/2020
|
11,189.00
|
140,396.33
|
12.5477
|
12.52
|
12.61
|
29/7/2020
|
4,866.00
|
61,404.57
|
12.6191
|
12.58
|
12.63
|
30/7/2020
|
45,791.00
|
576,854.17
|
12.5975
|
12.55
|
12.65
|
Total
|
84,473.00
|
1,061,274.03
|
12.563470
|
|
Following the aforementioned purchases, the Company holds 5,649,243 own shares, 1.202% of the total shares of the Company.
The announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:
OTE GROUP INVESTOR RELATIONS Τel. + 30 210-6117364
Fax: + 30 210-6111030
E-mail: iroffice@ote.gr
