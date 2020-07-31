Log in
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S A : Purchase of Own Shares

07/31/2020 | 03:36am EDT

Announcement

Purchase of Own Shares

Athens, July 31, 2020 -Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. ("OTE S.A." or the "Company"), announces that within the frame of the Own Share Buy Back Programme, for the period 27/07/2020-30/07/2020, purchased 84,473 own shares, in accordance with article 49 of Law 4548/2018 and the resolutions of the Company's competent bodies, as follows:

Date

No of shares

Total

Average Price

Lowest

Highest

Amount(€)

(€)

Price (€)

Price (€)

27/7/2020

22,627.00

282,618.96

12.4903

12.45

12.59

28/7/2020

11,189.00

140,396.33

12.5477

12.52

12.61

29/7/2020

4,866.00

61,404.57

12.6191

12.58

12.63

30/7/2020

45,791.00

576,854.17

12.5975

12.55

12.65

Total

84,473.00

1,061,274.03

12.563470

Following the aforementioned purchases, the Company holds 5,649,243 own shares, 1.202% of the total shares of the Company.

The announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

OTE GROUP INVESTOR RELATIONS Τel. + 30 210-6117364

Fax: + 30 210-6111030

E-mail: iroffice@ote.gr

Disclaimer

OTE - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 07:35:06 UTC
