Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S A : Purchase of Own Shares

Purchase of Own Shares
Athens, August 07, 2020 -Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. ("OTE S.A." or the "Company"), announces that within the frame of the Own Share Buy Back Programme, for the period 31/07/2020-06/08/2020, purchased 290,813 own shares, in accordance with article
49 of Law 4548/2018 and the resolutions of the Company's competent bodies, as follows:
|
Date
|
No
|
of
|
Total
|
Average
|
Lowest
|
Highest
|
shares
|
|
|
Price (€)
|
Price (€)
|
Price (€)
|
|
|
Amount (€)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31/7/2020
|
89,189.00
|
|
1,122,158.60
|
12.5818
|
12.53
|
12.66
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3/8/2020
|
125,162.00
|
1,557,306.03
|
12.4423
|
12.30
|
12.58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4/8/2020
|
67,815.00
|
|
850,014.30
|
12.5343
|
12.29
|
12.70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5/8/2020
|
8,462.00
|
|
106,809.80
|
12.6222
|
12.50
|
12.76
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6/8/2020
|
185.00
|
|
2,356.90
|
12.7400
|
12.72
|
12.90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
290,813
|
|
3,638,645.63
|
12.511977
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Following the aforementioned purchases, the Company holds 5,940,056 own shares, 1.263% of the total shares of the Company.
The announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
