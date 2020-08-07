Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S A : Purchase of Own Shares

Log in
08/07/2020 | 02:44am EDT

Announcement

Purchase of Own Shares

Athens, August 07, 2020 -Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. ("OTE S.A." or the "Company"), announces that within the frame of the Own Share Buy Back Programme, for the period 31/07/2020-06/08/2020, purchased 290,813 own shares, in accordance with article

49 of Law 4548/2018 and the resolutions of the Company's competent bodies, as follows:

Date

No

of

Total

Average

Lowest

Highest

shares

Price (€)

Price (€)

Price (€)

Amount (€)

31/7/2020

89,189.00

1,122,158.60

12.5818

12.53

12.66

3/8/2020

125,162.00

1,557,306.03

12.4423

12.30

12.58

4/8/2020

67,815.00

850,014.30

12.5343

12.29

12.70

5/8/2020

8,462.00

106,809.80

12.6222

12.50

12.76

6/8/2020

185.00

2,356.90

12.7400

12.72

12.90

Total

290,813

3,638,645.63

12.511977

Following the aforementioned purchases, the Company holds 5,940,056 own shares, 1.263% of the total shares of the Company.

The announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

OTE GROUP INVESTOR RELATIONS Τel. + 30 210-6117364

Fax: + 30 210-6111030

E-mail: iroffice@ote.gr

Disclaimer

OTE - Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 06:43:17 UTC
