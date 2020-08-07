Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S A : Purchase of Own Shares

Announcement

Purchase of Own Shares

Athens, August 07, 2020 -Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. ("OTE S.A." or the "Company"), announces that within the frame of the Own Share Buy Back Programme, for the period 31/07/2020-06/08/2020, purchased 290,813 own shares, in accordance with article

49 of Law 4548/2018 and the resolutions of the Company's competent bodies, as follows:

Date No of Total Average Lowest Highest shares Price (€) Price (€) Price (€) Amount (€) 31/7/2020 89,189.00 1,122,158.60 12.5818 12.53 12.66 3/8/2020 125,162.00 1,557,306.03 12.4423 12.30 12.58 4/8/2020 67,815.00 850,014.30 12.5343 12.29 12.70 5/8/2020 8,462.00 106,809.80 12.6222 12.50 12.76 6/8/2020 185.00 2,356.90 12.7400 12.72 12.90 Total 290,813 3,638,645.63 12.511977

Following the aforementioned purchases, the Company holds 5,940,056 own shares, 1.263% of the total shares of the Company.

The announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

