Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S A : Purchase of Own Shares

Announcement

Purchase of Own Shares

Athens, August 10, 2020 -Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. ("OTE S.A." or the "Company"), announces that within the frame of the Own Share Buy Back Programme, on 07/08/2020, purchased 2 own shares, in accordance with article 49 of Law 4548/2018 and the resolutions of the Company's competent bodies, as follows:

Date No of Total Average Lowest Highest shares Price (€) Price (€) Price (€) Amount (€) 7/8/2020 2 25.66 12.83 12.83 13.00

Following the aforementioned purchases, the Company holds 5,940,058 own shares, 1.263% of the total shares of the Company.

The announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

OTE GROUP INVESTOR RELATIONS Τel. + 30 210-6117364

Fax: + 30 210-6111030

E-mail: iroffice@ote.gr